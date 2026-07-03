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10 album in uscita questa settimana

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I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mary In The Junkyard: ‘Role Model Hermit’
Art-rock

2. Frank Lloyd Wreft: ‘The Actual Kids In Actual America’
Alt-country

3. Laika: ‘Metamorphoses’
Avant-rock

4. Acloudyskye: ‘In A While This Will All Be Gone’
Bedroom-rock

5. Nixon Boyd: ‘Every Time We Turn A Corner’
Indie-pop

6. Smirk: ‘Speculative Fiction’
Indie-punk

7. Sienna Spiro: ‘Visitor’
Sophisti-pop

8. Idialedyournumber: ‘Teenage Widow’
Power-pop

9. The Ritornello Form: ‘Majority Rule’
Emo-core

10. Deep Purple: ‘Splat!’
Hard-rock

 

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