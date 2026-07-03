10 album in uscita questa settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mary In The Junkyard: ‘Role Model Hermit’

Art-rock

<a href="https://maryinthejunkyard.bandcamp.com/album/role-model-hermit">Role Model Hermit by mary in the junkyard</a>

2. Frank Lloyd Wreft: ‘The Actual Kids In Actual America’

Alt-country

<a href="https://franklloydwleft.bandcamp.com/album/the-actual-kids-in-actual-america">The Actual Kids in Actual America by Frank Lloyd Wleft</a>

3. Laika: ‘Metamorphoses’

Avant-rock

<a href="https://spacedawg.bandcamp.com/album/metamorphoses">Metamorphoses by Laika</a>

4. Acloudyskye: ‘In A While This Will All Be Gone’

Bedroom-rock

<a href="https://acloudyskye.bandcamp.com/album/in-a-while-this-will-all-be-gone">In a while this will all be gone by acloudyskye</a>

5. Nixon Boyd: ‘Every Time We Turn A Corner’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://nixonboyd.bandcamp.com/album/every-time-we-turn-a-corner">Every Time We Turn A Corner by Nixon Boyd</a>

6. Smirk: ‘Speculative Fiction’

Indie-punk

<a href="https://smirk1.bandcamp.com/album/speculative-fiction">Speculative Fiction by Smirk</a>

7. Sienna Spiro: ‘Visitor’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://siennaspiro.bandcamp.com/album/visitor">Visitor by SIENNA SPIRO</a>

8. Idialedyournumber: ‘Teenage Widow’

Power-pop

<a href="https://idialedyournumber.bandcamp.com/album/teenage-widow">Teenage Widow by idialedyournumber</a>

9. The Ritornello Form: ‘Majority Rule’

Emo-core

<a href="https://theritornelloform.bandcamp.com/album/majority-rule">Majority Rule by The Ritornello Form</a>

10. Deep Purple: ‘Splat!’

Hard-rock

<a href="https://deeppurple.bandcamp.com/album/splat">SPLAT! by Deep Purple</a>