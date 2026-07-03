10 album in uscita questa settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mary In The Junkyard: ‘Role Model Hermit’
Art-rock
2. Frank Lloyd Wreft: ‘The Actual Kids In Actual America’
Alt-country
3. Laika: ‘Metamorphoses’
Avant-rock
4. Acloudyskye: ‘In A While This Will All Be Gone’
Bedroom-rock
5. Nixon Boyd: ‘Every Time We Turn A Corner’
Indie-pop
6. Smirk: ‘Speculative Fiction’
Indie-punk
7. Sienna Spiro: ‘Visitor’
Sophisti-pop
8. Idialedyournumber: ‘Teenage Widow’
Power-pop
9. The Ritornello Form: ‘Majority Rule’
Emo-core
10. Deep Purple: ‘Splat!’
Hard-rock