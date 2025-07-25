Indigo De Souza, Post Animal e Night Moves tra i dischi di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Folk Bitch Trio: ‘Now Would Be A Good Time’
Alt-folk

2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind’
Art-rock

3. Cory Hanson: ‘I Love People’
Soft-rock

4. Editrix: ‘The Big E’
Noise-rock

5. Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’
Alt-pop

6. Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’
Dream-pop

7. Post Animal: ‘Iron’
Psych-rock

8. Golomb: ‘The Beat Goes On’
Alt-rock

9. Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band: ‘New Threats From the Soul’
Alt-country

10. Night Moves: ‘Double Life’
Soft-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kurt Vile (EP), Paul Weller (cover), The Dirty Nil, Dreggs, Tyler Childers, Patty Griffin, Alice Cooper.

 

