Indigo De Souza, Post Animal e Night Moves tra i dischi di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Folk Bitch Trio: ‘Now Would Be A Good Time’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://folkbitchtrio.bandcamp.com/album/now-would-be-a-good-time">Now Would Be A Good Time by Folk Bitch Trio</a>

2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind’

Art-rock

<a href="https://lukehainesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/going-down-to-the-river-to-blow-my-mind">Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind by Luke Haines & Peter Buck</a>

3. Cory Hanson: ‘I Love People’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://coryhanson.bandcamp.com/album/i-love-people">I Love People by Cory Hanson</a>

4. Editrix: ‘The Big E’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://editrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-big-e">The Big E by Editrix</a>

5. Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://indigodesouza.bandcamp.com/album/precipice">Precipice by Indigo De Souza</a>

6. Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://store.farcaspian.org/album/autofiction">Autofiction by Far Caspian</a>

7. Post Animal: ‘Iron’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://postanimal.bandcamp.com/album/iron">Iron by Post Animal</a>

8. Golomb: ‘The Beat Goes On’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://golomb.bandcamp.com/album/the-beat-goes-on">The Beat Goes On by Golomb</a>

9. Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band: ‘New Threats From the Soul’

Alt-country



10. Night Moves: ‘Double Life’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://nightmoves.bandcamp.com/album/double-life">Double Life by Night Moves</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kurt Vile (EP), Paul Weller (cover), The Dirty Nil, Dreggs, Tyler Childers, Patty Griffin, Alice Cooper.