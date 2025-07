Indigo De Souza, Post Animal e Night Moves tra i dischi di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Folk Bitch Trio: ‘Now Would Be A Good Time’

Alt-folk

Now Would Be A Good Time by Folk Bitch Trio

2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind’

Art-rock

Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind by Luke Haines & Peter Buck

3. Cory Hanson: ‘I Love People’

Soft-rock

I Love People by Cory Hanson

4. Editrix: ‘The Big E’

Noise-rock

The Big E by Editrix

5. Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’

Alt-pop

Precipice by Indigo De Souza

6. Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’

Dream-pop

Autofiction by Far Caspian

7. Post Animal: ‘Iron’

Psych-rock

Iron by Post Animal

8. Golomb: ‘The Beat Goes On’

Alt-rock

The Beat Goes On by Golomb

9. Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band: ‘New Threats From the Soul’

Alt-country



10. Night Moves: ‘Double Life’

Soft-rock

Double Life by Night Moves

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kurt Vile (EP), Paul Weller (cover), The Dirty Nil, Dreggs, Tyler Childers, Patty Griffin, Alice Cooper.