Indigo De Souza, Post Animal e Night Moves tra i dischi di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Folk Bitch Trio: ‘Now Would Be A Good Time’
Alt-folk
2. Luke Haines & Peter Buck: ‘Going Down To The River… To Blow My Mind’
Art-rock
3. Cory Hanson: ‘I Love People’
Soft-rock
4. Editrix: ‘The Big E’
Noise-rock
5. Indigo De Souza: ‘Precipice’
Alt-pop
6. Far Caspian: ‘Autofiction’
Dream-pop
7. Post Animal: ‘Iron’
Psych-rock
8. Golomb: ‘The Beat Goes On’
Alt-rock
9. Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band: ‘New Threats From the Soul’
Alt-country
10. Night Moves: ‘Double Life’
Soft-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kurt Vile (EP), Paul Weller (cover), The Dirty Nil, Dreggs, Tyler Childers, Patty Griffin, Alice Cooper.