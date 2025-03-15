10 dischi in uscita questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Courting: ‘Lust for Life, Or: How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://courtingband.bandcamp.com/album/lust-for-life-or-how-to-thread-the-needle-and-come-out-the-other-side-to-tell-the-story">Lust for Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ by Courting</a>

2. Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’

Alt-rock



3. Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

Post-punk

<a href="https://bambara.bandcamp.com/album/birthmarks">Birthmarks by Bambara</a>

4. Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://throwingmuses.bandcamp.com/album/moonlight-concessions">Moonlight Concessions by Throwing Muses</a>

5. Edwyn Collins: ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’

Art-rock



6. Circuit Des Yeux: ‘Halo On Inside’

Dark-wave

<a href="https://circuitdesyeux.bandcamp.com/album/halo-on-the-inside">Halo On The Inside by Circuit des Yeux</a>

7. Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’

Prog-rock

<a href="https://stevenwilson.bandcamp.com/album/the-overview">The Overview by Steven Wilson</a>

8. The Loft: ‘Everything Changes Everything Stays The Same’

Brit-pop

<a href="https://the-loft.bandcamp.com/album/everything-changes-everything-stays-the-same">Everything Changes Everything Stays The Same by The Loft</a>

9. Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’

Pop-rock

<a href="https://twinshadow.bandcamp.com/album/georgie">Georgie by Twin Shadow</a>