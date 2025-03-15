10 dischi in uscita questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Courting: ‘Lust for Life, Or: How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell’
Indie-rock
2. Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’
Alt-rock
3. Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’
Post-punk
4. Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’
Alt-rock
5. Edwyn Collins: ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’
Art-rock
6. Circuit Des Yeux: ‘Halo On Inside’
Dark-wave
7. Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’
Prog-rock
8. The Loft: ‘Everything Changes Everything Stays The Same’
Brit-pop
9. Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’
Pop-rock
10. Coheed And Cambria: ‘The Father Of Make Believe’
Prog-punk