10 dischi in uscita questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Courting: ‘Lust for Life, Or: How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell’

Indie-rock

Lust for Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ by Courting

2. Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’

Alt-rock



3. Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

Post-punk

Birthmarks by Bambara

4. Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’

Alt-rock

Moonlight Concessions by Throwing Muses

5. Edwyn Collins: ‘Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation’

Art-rock



6. Circuit Des Yeux: ‘Halo On Inside’

Dark-wave

Halo On The Inside by Circuit des Yeux

7. Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’

Prog-rock

The Overview by Steven Wilson

8. The Loft: ‘Everything Changes Everything Stays The Same’

Brit-pop

Everything Changes Everything Stays The Same by The Loft

9. Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’

Pop-rock

Georgie by Twin Shadow