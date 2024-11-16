10 dischi usciti il 15 novembre 2024

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Misha Chylkova: ‘Dancing The Same Dance’

Psych/Dream-pop

<a href="https://mishachylkova.bandcamp.com/album/dancing-the-same-dance">Dancing the Same Dance by Misha Chylkova</a>

2. Du Blonde: ‘Sniff More Gritty’

Grunge-pop

<a href="https://dublonde.bandcamp.com/album/sniff-more-gritty">Sniff More Gritty by Du Blonde</a>

3. Wallice: ‘The Jester’

Bedroom-pop

4. The Green Child: ‘Look Familiar’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://upsettherhythm.bandcamp.com/album/look-familiar">Look Familiar by The Green Child</a>

5. Dorothea Paas: ‘Think Of Mist’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://dorotheapaas.bandcamp.com/album/think-of-mist">Think Of Mist by Dorothea Paas</a>

6. Fazerdaze: ‘Soft Power’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://fazerdaze.bandcamp.com/album/soft-power">Soft Power by Fazerdaze</a>

7. Sofie Royer: ‘Young Girl Forever’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://sofieroyer.bandcamp.com/album/young-girl-forever">Young-Girl Forever by Sofie Royer</a>

8. She Drew The Gun: ‘Howl’

Alt-rock



9. Half Alive: ‘Persona’

Synth-pop

10. Warmduscher: ‘Too Cold To Hold’

Art-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: 070 Shake, Poppy, Linkin Park, Gwen Stefani, Tiny Moving Parts, Los Campesinos! (EP).