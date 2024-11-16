10 dischi usciti il 15 novembre 2024

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Misha Chylkova: ‘Dancing The Same Dance’
Psych/Dream-pop
2. Du Blonde: ‘Sniff More Gritty’
Grunge-pop
3. Wallice: ‘The Jester’
Bedroom-pop
4. The Green Child: ‘Look Familiar’
Psych-pop
5. Dorothea Paas: ‘Think Of Mist’
Baroque-pop
6. Fazerdaze: ‘Soft Power’
Dream-pop
7. Sofie Royer: ‘Young Girl Forever’
Electro-pop
8. She Drew The Gun: ‘Howl’
Alt-rock
9. Half Alive: ‘Persona’
Synth-pop
10. Warmduscher: ‘Too Cold To Hold’
Art-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: 070 Shake, Poppy, Linkin Park, Gwen Stefani, Tiny Moving Parts, Los Campesinos! (EP).