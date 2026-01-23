10 in cui crederci, tra i dischi pubblicati oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Hot Face: ‘Automated Response’
Garage-punk
2. Searows: ‘Death In The Business Of Whaling’
Indie-folk
3. Delaney Bailey: ‘Concave’
Bedroom-pop
4. Immaterialize: ‘Perfect’
Dream-pop
5. Jo Passed: ‘Away’
Alt-rock
6. Katie Tupper: ‘Greyhound’
Indie-soul
7. Yīn Yīn: ‘Yatta!’
Funk-rock
8. PVA: ‘No More Like This’
Glitch-pop
9. The Just Joans: ‘Romantic Visions Of Scotland’
Slacker-rock
10. Fazed On A Pony: ‘Swan’
Alt-country
Lucinda Williams, Van Morrison, The Damned, Megadeth, Poppy, Mika, The Paper Kites, The Format, The Foreign Landers, Dead Dads Club, Tessa Rose Jackson, Sky Valley Mistress, Langkamer, Dana Sipos, Cam Kahin, Awolk (EP).