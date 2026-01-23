10 in cui crederci, tra i dischi pubblicati oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Hot Face: ‘Automated Response’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://hotface.bandcamp.com/album/automated-response">Automated Response by Hot Face</a>

2. Searows: ‘Death In The Business Of Whaling’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://searows.bandcamp.com/album/death-in-the-business-of-whaling">Death in the Business of Whaling by Searows</a>

3. Delaney Bailey: ‘Concave’

Bedroom-pop



4. Immaterialize: ‘Perfect’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://immaterialize.bandcamp.com/album/perfect">Perfect by Immaterialize</a>

5. Jo Passed: ‘Away’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://jopassed.bandcamp.com/album/away">Away by jo passed</a>

6. Katie Tupper: ‘Greyhound’

Indie-soul

<a href="https://katietupper.bandcamp.com/album/greyhound">Greyhound by Katie Tupper</a>

7. Yīn Yīn: ‘Yatta!’

Funk-rock

<a href="https://yinyin.bandcamp.com/album/yatta">Yatta! by YĪN YĪN</a>

8. PVA: ‘No More Like This’

Glitch-pop

<a href="https://pvaareok.bandcamp.com/album/no-more-like-this">No More Like This by PVA</a>

9. The Just Joans: ‘Romantic Visions Of Scotland’

Slacker-rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

10. Fazed On A Pony: ‘Swan’

Alt-country

<a href="https://fazedonapony.bandcamp.com/album/swan">swan by Fazed on a Pony</a>

Lucinda Williams, Van Morrison, The Damned, Megadeth, Poppy, Mika, The Paper Kites, The Format, The Foreign Landers, Dead Dads Club, Tessa Rose Jackson, Sky Valley Mistress, Langkamer, Dana Sipos, Cam Kahin, Awolk (EP).