20 dischi che potrebbero descrivere il 2024

I dischi dell’anno di Indie-Rock.it, in rigoroso ordine alfabetico
Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’
(4AD, 2024)
Big Special: ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues’
(So / Silva Screen, 2024)
Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’
(Partisan / PIAS, 2024)
Crack Cloud: ‘Red Mile’
(Jagjaguwar, 2024)
English Teacher: ‘This Could Be Texas’
(Island, 2024)
Famous: ‘Party Album’
(Untitled Recs, 2024)
Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’
(Domino, 2024)
Father John Misty: ‘Mahashmashana’
(Bella Union, 2024)
Idles: ‘Tangk’
(Partisan, 2024)
MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’
(Anti-, 2024)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’
(PIAS, 2024)
Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’
(Secretly Canadian, 2024)
Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’
(City Slang, 2024)
St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’
(Virgin, 2024)
The Cure: ‘Songs Of A Lost World’
(Polydor, 2024)
Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’
(Columbia, 2024)
Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’
(Anti-, 2024)
Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’
(Saddle Creek, 2024)