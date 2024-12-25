LE ULTIME

20 dischi che potrebbero descrivere il 2024

I dischi dell’anno di Indie-Rock.it, in rigoroso ordine alfabetico

Adrianne Lenker: ‘Bright Future’

(4AD, 2024)

Big Special: ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues’

(So / Silva Screen, 2024)

Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’

(ATO, 2024)

Cameron Winter: ‘Heavy Metal’

(Partisan / PIAS, 2024)

Crack Cloud: ‘Red Mile’

(Jagjaguwar, 2024)

English Teacher: ‘This Could Be Texas’

(Island, 2024)

Famous: ‘Party Album’

(Untitled Recs, 2024)

Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’

(Domino, 2024)

Father John Misty: ‘Mahashmashana’

(Bella Union, 2024)

Friko: ‘Where You’ve Been, Where We Go From Here’

(ATO, 2024)

Idles: ‘Tangk’

(Partisan, 2024)

MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’

(Anti-, 2024)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’

(PIAS, 2024)

Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

(Secretly Canadian, 2024)

Sprints: ‘Letter To Self’

(City Slang, 2024)

St. Vincent: ‘All Born Screaming’

(Virgin, 2024)

The Cure: ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

(Polydor, 2024)

Vampire Weekend: ‘Only God Was Above Us’

(Columbia, 2024)

Waxahatchee: ‘Tigers Blood’

(Anti-, 2024)

Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’

(Saddle Creek, 2024)

