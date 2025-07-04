LE ULTIME

A sorpresa, anche i Big Special tra le uscite di oggi

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Special: ‘National Average’
Rap-rock

2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is a Garden I Never Fed’
Indie-pop

3. Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’
Alt-rock

4. Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’
Spoken-word

5. We Lost The Sea: ‘A Single Flower’
Post-rock

6. Merpire: ‘Milk Pool’
Grunge-pop

7. Attawalpa: ‘Experience’
Psych-pop

8. Mark Wilkinson: ‘Wild And Hunted Things’
Soft-folk

9. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Dancing Shoes’ EP
Indie-soul

10. Katie Gregson-McLeod: ‘Love Me Too Well, I’ll Retire Early’ EP
Indie-folk

 

