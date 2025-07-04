A sorpresa, anche i Big Special tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Special: ‘National Average’

Rap-rock

2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is a Garden I Never Fed’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com/album/the-past-is-a-garden-i-never-fed">The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed by The Reds, Pinks & Purples</a>

3. Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://doublevirgo.bandcamp.com/album/shakedown">Shakedown by Double Virgo</a>

4. Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’

Spoken-word



5. We Lost The Sea: ‘A Single Flower’

Post-rock

<a href="https://welostthesea.bandcamp.com/album/a-single-flower">A Single Flower by We Lost The Sea</a>

6. Merpire: ‘Milk Pool’

Grunge-pop

<a href="https://merpire.bandcamp.com/album/milk-pool">MILK POOL by Merpire</a>

7. Attawalpa: ‘Experience’

Psych-pop



8. Mark Wilkinson: ‘Wild And Hunted Things’

Soft-folk



9. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Dancing Shoes’ EP

Indie-soul

<a href="https://niluferyanya.bandcamp.com/album/dancing-shoes">Dancing Shoes by Nilufer Yanya</a>

10. Katie Gregson-McLeod: ‘Love Me Too Well, I’ll Retire Early’ EP

Indie-folk

