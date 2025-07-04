A sorpresa, anche i Big Special tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Big Special: ‘National Average’
Rap-rock
2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is a Garden I Never Fed’
Indie-pop
3. Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’
Alt-rock
4. Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’
Spoken-word
5. We Lost The Sea: ‘A Single Flower’
Post-rock
6. Merpire: ‘Milk Pool’
Grunge-pop
7. Attawalpa: ‘Experience’
Psych-pop
8. Mark Wilkinson: ‘Wild And Hunted Things’
Soft-folk
9. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Dancing Shoes’ EP
Indie-soul
10. Katie Gregson-McLeod: ‘Love Me Too Well, I’ll Retire Early’ EP
Indie-folk