A sorpresa, anche i Big Special tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Special: ‘National Average’

Rap-rock



2. The Reds Pinks And Purples: ‘The Past Is a Garden I Never Fed’

Indie-pop

The Past Is A Garden I Never Fed by The Reds, Pinks & Purples

3. Double Virgo: ‘Shakedown’

Alt-rock

Shakedown by Double Virgo

4. Kae Tempest: ‘Self Titled’

Spoken-word



5. We Lost The Sea: ‘A Single Flower’

Post-rock

A Single Flower by We Lost The Sea

6. Merpire: ‘Milk Pool’

Grunge-pop

MILK POOL by Merpire

7. Attawalpa: ‘Experience’

Psych-pop



8. Mark Wilkinson: ‘Wild And Hunted Things’

Soft-folk



9. Nilüfer Yanya: ‘Dancing Shoes’ EP

Indie-soul

Dancing Shoes by Nilufer Yanya

10. Katie Gregson-McLeod: ‘Love Me Too Well, I’ll Retire Early’ EP

Indie-folk