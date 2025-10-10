Antlers, Jay Som e Besnard Lakes tra gli album che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Antlers: ‘Blight’
Dream-folk
2. Jay Som: ‘Belong’
Bedroom-pop/rock
3. The Besnard Lakes: ‘The Besnard Lakes Are The Ghost Nation’
Psych-rock
4. Other Lives: ‘Volume V’
Psych-folk
5. Dust: ‘Sky Is Falling’
Post-punk
6. Avery Tucker: ‘Paw’
Alt-folk
7. Hannah Frances: ‘Nested In Tangles’
Avant-folk
8. Flock Of Dimes: ‘The Life You Save’
Sophisti-folk
9. The Wytches: ‘Talking Machine’
Hard-rock
10. Richard Ashcroft: ‘Lovin’ You’
Brit-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orb, Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe, Emily A. Sprague, Pop Will Eat Itself, LANY, The Autumn Defense, Not For Radio, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Madison Cunningham.