Antlers, Jay Som e Besnard Lakes tra gli album che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Antlers: ‘Blight’
Dream-folk

2. Jay Som: ‘Belong’
Bedroom-pop/rock

3. The Besnard Lakes: ‘The Besnard Lakes Are The Ghost Nation’
Psych-rock

4. Other Lives: ‘Volume V’
Psych-folk

5. Dust: ‘Sky Is Falling’
Post-punk

6. Avery Tucker: ‘Paw’
Alt-folk

7. Hannah Frances: ‘Nested In Tangles’
Avant-folk

8. Flock Of Dimes: ‘The Life You Save’
Sophisti-folk

9. The Wytches: ‘Talking Machine’
Hard-rock

10. Richard Ashcroft: ‘Lovin’ You’
Brit-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orb, Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe, Emily A. Sprague, Pop Will Eat Itself, LANY, The Autumn Defense, Not For Radio, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Madison Cunningham.

 

