Antlers, Jay Som e Besnard Lakes tra gli album che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Antlers: ‘Blight’

Dream-folk

<a href="https://theantlers.bandcamp.com/album/blight-2">Blight by The Antlers</a>

2. Jay Som: ‘Belong’

Bedroom-pop/rock

<a href="https://jaysom.bandcamp.com/album/belong">Belong by Jay Som</a>

3. The Besnard Lakes: ‘The Besnard Lakes Are The Ghost Nation’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://thebesnardlakes.bandcamp.com/album/the-besnard-lakes-are-the-ghost-nation">The Besnard Lakes are the Ghost Nation by The Besnard Lakes</a>

4. Other Lives: ‘Volume V’

Psych-folk

<a href="https://otherlivesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/volume-v">Volume V by Other Lives</a>

5. Dust: ‘Sky Is Falling’

Post-punk

<a href="https://dustdustdust.bandcamp.com/album/sky-is-falling">Sky is Falling by dust</a>

6. Avery Tucker: ‘Paw’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://averytucker.bandcamp.com/album/paw">Paw by Avery Tucker</a>

7. Hannah Frances: ‘Nested In Tangles’

Avant-folk

<a href="https://hannahfrances.bandcamp.com/album/nested-in-tangles">Nested in Tangles by Hannah Frances</a>

8. Flock Of Dimes: ‘The Life You Save’

Sophisti-folk

<a href="https://flockofdimes.bandcamp.com/album/the-life-you-save">The Life You Save by Flock of Dimes</a>

9. The Wytches: ‘Talking Machine’

Hard-rock

<a href="https://the-wytches.bandcamp.com/album/talking-machine">Talking Machine by The Wytches</a>

10. Richard Ashcroft: ‘Lovin’ You’

Brit-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orb, Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe, Emily A. Sprague, Pop Will Eat Itself, LANY, The Autumn Defense, Not For Radio, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Madison Cunningham.