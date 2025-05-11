Arcade Fire, Thom Yorke e il ritorno dei Mclusky tra gli LP del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’

Art-rock

2. Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’

Post-punk

<a href="https://preoccupations.bandcamp.com/album/ill-at-ease">Ill at ease by Preoccupations</a>

3. McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://mcluskymclusky.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-is-still-here-and-so-are-we">the world is still here and so are we by mclusky</a>

4. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’

Glitch-pop

<a href="https://markpritchard.bandcamp.com/album/tall-tales">Tall Tales by Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke</a>

5. Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’

Art-pop

<a href="https://deradoorian.bandcamp.com/album/ready-for-heaven">Ready For Heaven by Deradoorian</a>

6. Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’

Power-pop

<a href="https://adultmom.bandcamp.com/album/natural-causes">Natural Causes by adult mom</a>

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Caballus’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://menitrust.bandcamp.com/album/equus-caballus">Equus Caballus by Men I Trust</a>

8. Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’

Folk-rock



9. Kooks: ‘Never/Know’

Brit-pop



10. The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://theamazonsband.bandcamp.com/album/21st-century-fiction-2">21st Century Fiction by The Amazons</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Head And The Heart, I’m With Her, PinkPantheress, Sleep Token, Peter Murphy, Nils Frahm, Thin Lizzy, No Windows (EP), M83 (OST).