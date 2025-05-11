Arcade Fire, Thom Yorke e il ritorno dei Mclusky tra gli LP del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’
Art-rock
2. Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’
Post-punk
3. McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We’
Noise-rock
4. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’
Glitch-pop
5. Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’
Art-pop
6. Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’
Power-pop
7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Caballus’
Indie-pop
8. Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’
Folk-rock
9. Kooks: ‘Never/Know’
Brit-pop
10. The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’
Brit-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Head And The Heart, I’m With Her, PinkPantheress, Sleep Token, Peter Murphy, Nils Frahm, Thin Lizzy, No Windows (EP), M83 (OST).