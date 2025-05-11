Arcade Fire, Thom Yorke e il ritorno dei Mclusky tra gli LP del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’
Art-rock

2. Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’
Post-punk

3. McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We’
Noise-rock

4. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’
Glitch-pop

5. Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’
Art-pop

6. Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’
Power-pop

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Caballus’
Indie-pop

8. Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’
Folk-rock

9. Kooks: ‘Never/Know’
Brit-pop

10. The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’
Brit-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Head And The Heart, I’m With Her, PinkPantheress, Sleep Token, Peter Murphy, Nils Frahm, Thin Lizzy, No Windows (EP), M83 (OST).

