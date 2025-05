Arcade Fire, Thom Yorke e il ritorno dei Mclusky tra gli LP del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Arcade Fire: ‘Pink Elephant’

Art-rock



2. Preoccupations: ‘Ill At Ease’

Post-punk

Ill at ease by Preoccupations

3. McLusky: ‘The World Is Still Here And So Are We’

Noise-rock

the world is still here and so are we by mclusky

4. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: ‘Tall Tales’

Glitch-pop

Tall Tales by Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke

5. Deradoorian: ‘Ready For Heaven’

Art-pop

Ready For Heaven by Deradoorian

6. Adult Mom: ‘Natural Causes’

Power-pop

Natural Causes by adult mom

7. Men I Trust: ‘Equus Caballus’

Indie-pop

Equus Caballus by Men I Trust

8. Counting Crows: ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!’

Folk-rock



9. Kooks: ‘Never/Know’

Brit-pop



10. The Amazons: ’21st Century Fiction’

Brit-rock

21st Century Fiction by The Amazons

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Head And The Heart, I’m With Her, PinkPantheress, Sleep Token, Peter Murphy, Nils Frahm, Thin Lizzy, No Windows (EP), M83 (OST).