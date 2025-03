Attenzione agli esordi di Moreish Idols e Divorce

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’

Psych-rock



2. Divorce: ‘Drive To Goldenhammer’

Alt-country

Drive To Goldenhammer by Divorce

3. Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’

Art-rock



4. Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’

Alt-rock



5. Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’

Electronic-pop

All Worlds by Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor

6. Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’

Alt-rock

Here We Go Crazy by Bob Mould

7. Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’

Country-folk

Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell

8. Melin Melyn: ‘Mill On The Hill’

Psych-country

Mill On The Hill by Melin Melyn

9. The Tubs: ‘Cotton Crown’

Jangle-pop

Cotton Crown by The Tubs

10. Vundabar: ‘Surgery And Pleasure’

Indie-rock

Surgery and Pleasure by Vundabar

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Neil Young (rarities), Jethro Tull, Swervedriver (EP), Sasami, Arny Margret, Will Stratton, HotWax, Shapes Like People, Fust.