Attenzione agli esordi di Moreish Idols e Divorce

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’

Psych-rock



2. Divorce: ‘Drive To Goldenhammer’

Alt-country

<a href="https://divorcehq.bandcamp.com/album/drive-to-goldenhammer-2">Drive To Goldenhammer by Divorce</a>

3. Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’

Art-rock

4. Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’

Alt-rock



5. Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’

Electronic-pop

<a href="https://lustforyouth.bandcamp.com/album/all-worlds">All Worlds by Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor</a>

6. Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://bobmould.bandcamp.com/album/here-we-go-crazy-3">Here We Go Crazy by Bob Mould</a>

7. Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’

Country-folk

<a href="https://jasonisbell.bandcamp.com/album/foxes-in-the-snow">Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell</a>

8. Melin Melyn: ‘Mill On The Hill’

Psych-country

<a href="https://melinmelyn.bandcamp.com/album/mill-on-the-hill">Mill On The Hill by Melin Melyn</a>

9. The Tubs: ‘Cotton Crown’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://thetubs.bandcamp.com/album/cotton-crown">Cotton Crown by The Tubs</a>

10. Vundabar: ‘Surgery And Pleasure’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://vundabar.bandcamp.com/album/surgery-and-pleasure">Surgery and Pleasure by Vundabar</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Neil Young (rarities), Jethro Tull, Swervedriver (EP), Sasami, Arny Margret, Will Stratton, HotWax, Shapes Like People, Fust.