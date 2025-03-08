Attenzione agli esordi di Moreish Idols e Divorce

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’
Psych-rock
2. Divorce: ‘Drive To Goldenhammer’
Alt-country
3. Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’
Art-rock
4. Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’
Alt-rock
5. Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’
Electronic-pop
6. Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’
Alt-rock
7. Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’
Country-folk
8. Melin Melyn: ‘Mill On The Hill’
Psych-country
9. The Tubs: ‘Cotton Crown’
Jangle-pop
10. Vundabar: ‘Surgery And Pleasure’
Indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Neil Young (rarities), Jethro Tull, Swervedriver (EP), Sasami, Arny Margret, Will Stratton, HotWax, Shapes Like People, Fust.