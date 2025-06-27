BC Camplight, Frankie Cosmos e Wavves tra i dischi in giro da oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’
Art-rock

2. Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’
Bedroom-pop

3. Wavves: ‘Spun’
Power-surf

4. Late Night Drive Home: ‘As I Watch My Life Online’
Indie-rock

5. Gelli Haha: ‘Switcheroo’
Electro-pop

6. Lorde: ‘Virgin’
Alt-pop

7. Juan Wauters: ‘Mvd Luv’
World-pop

8. Jeanines: ‘How Long Can It Last’
Indie-pop

9. Durand Jones & The Indications: ‘Flowers’
Rhythm & blues

10. Lightheaded: ‘Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming’
Indie-pop

