BC Camplight, Frankie Cosmos e Wavves tra i dischi in giro da oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’

Art-rock

A Sober Conversation by BC Camplight

2. Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’

Bedroom-pop

Different Talking by Frankie Cosmos

3. Wavves: ‘Spun’

Power-surf

Spun by Wavves

4. Late Night Drive Home: ‘As I Watch My Life Online’

Indie-rock

as i watch my life online by late night drive home

5. Gelli Haha: ‘Switcheroo’

Electro-pop

Switcheroo by Gelli Haha

6. Lorde: ‘Virgin’

Alt-pop



7. Juan Wauters: ‘Mvd Luv’

World-pop

MVD LUV by Juan Wauters

8. Jeanines: ‘How Long Can It Last’

Indie-pop

How Long Can It Last by jeanines

9. Durand Jones & The Indications: ‘Flowers’

Rhythm & blues

Flowers by Durand Jones & The Indications

10. Lightheaded: ‘Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming’

Indie-pop

Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming! by lightheaded