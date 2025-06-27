BC Camplight, Frankie Cosmos e Wavves tra i dischi in giro da oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’

Art-rock

<a href="https://bc-camplight.bandcamp.com/album/a-sober-conversation">A Sober Conversation by BC Camplight</a>

2. Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’

Bedroom-pop

<a href="https://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/different-talking">Different Talking by Frankie Cosmos</a>

3. Wavves: ‘Spun’

Power-surf

<a href="https://wavvesband.bandcamp.com/album/spun">Spun by Wavves</a>

4. Late Night Drive Home: ‘As I Watch My Life Online’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://latenightdrivehome.bandcamp.com/album/as-i-watch-my-life-online">as i watch my life online by late night drive home</a>

5. Gelli Haha: ‘Switcheroo’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://gellihaha.bandcamp.com/album/switcheroo">Switcheroo by Gelli Haha</a>

6. Lorde: ‘Virgin’

Alt-pop

7. Juan Wauters: ‘Mvd Luv’

World-pop

<a href="https://juanwauters.bandcamp.com/album/mvd-luv">MVD LUV by Juan Wauters</a>

8. Jeanines: ‘How Long Can It Last’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://jeanines.bandcamp.com/album/how-long-can-it-last">How Long Can It Last by jeanines</a>

9. Durand Jones & The Indications: ‘Flowers’

Rhythm & blues

<a href="https://durandjonesandtheindications.bandcamp.com/album/flowers">Flowers by Durand Jones & The Indications</a>

10. Lightheaded: ‘Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://areyoufeelinglightheaded.bandcamp.com/album/thinking-dreaming-scheming">Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming! by lightheaded</a>