Beabadoobee, Osees e King Gizzard tra le uscite della settimana

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’
Bedroom-pop

2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’
Southern-rock

3. Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’
Synth-punk

4. Quivers: ‘Oyster Cuts’
Jangle-pop

5. Oso Oso: ‘Life Till Bones’
Indie-emo

6. Nikki: ‘Buzz’
Bedroom-pop

7. Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’
Post-hardcore

8. And So I Watch You From Afar: ‘Megafauna’
Post-rock

9. Belong: ‘Relistic IX’
Shoegaze

10. Eric Bachmann: ‘Eric Bachmann’
Soft-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Twin Atlantic, Mamaleek, Peter Cat Recording Co., Destroy Boys, Elles Bailey, Four Years Strong, Dune Rats, Torres & Fruit Bats (EP), Pretty, Depressed (EP).

 

