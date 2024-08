Beabadoobee, Osees e King Gizzard tra le uscite della settimana

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

Bedroom-pop

This Is How Tomorrow Moves by beabadoobee

2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’

Southern-rock

Flight b741 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3. Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’

Synth-punk

SORCS 80 by OSEES

4. Quivers: ‘Oyster Cuts’

Jangle-pop

Oyster Cuts by Quivers

5. Oso Oso: ‘Life Till Bones’

Indie-emo

life till bones by oso oso

6. Nikki: ‘Buzz’

Bedroom-pop



7. Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’

Post-hardcore

Another Day by Fucked Up

8. And So I Watch You From Afar: ‘Megafauna’

Post-rock

Megafauna by And So I Watch You From Afar

9. Belong: ‘Relistic IX’

Shoegaze

Realistic IX by Belong

10. Eric Bachmann: ‘Eric Bachmann’

Soft-rock

Eric Bachmann by Eric Bachmann

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Twin Atlantic, Mamaleek, Peter Cat Recording Co., Destroy Boys, Elles Bailey, Four Years Strong, Dune Rats, Torres & Fruit Bats (EP), Pretty, Depressed (EP).