Beabadoobee, Osees e King Gizzard tra le uscite della settimana

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Beabadoobee: ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

Bedroom-pop

<a href="https://beabadoobee.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-how-tomorrow-moves">This Is How Tomorrow Moves by beabadoobee</a>

2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Flight B741’

Southern-rock

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/flight-b741">Flight b741 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

3. Osees: ‘Sorcs 80’

Synth-punk

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/sorcs-80">SORCS 80 by OSEES</a>

4. Quivers: ‘Oyster Cuts’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://quiversss.bandcamp.com/album/oyster-cuts">Oyster Cuts by Quivers</a>

5. Oso Oso: ‘Life Till Bones’

Indie-emo

<a href="https://osoosoband.bandcamp.com/album/life-till-bones">life till bones by oso oso</a>

6. Nikki: ‘Buzz’

Bedroom-pop

7. Fucked Up: ‘Another Day’

Post-hardcore

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/another-day">Another Day by Fucked Up</a>

8. And So I Watch You From Afar: ‘Megafauna’

Post-rock

<a href="https://asiwyfa.bandcamp.com/album/megafauna">Megafauna by And So I Watch You From Afar</a>

9. Belong: ‘Relistic IX’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://belong.bandcamp.com/album/realistic-ix">Realistic IX by Belong</a>

10. Eric Bachmann: ‘Eric Bachmann’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://ericbachmann.bandcamp.com/album/eric-bachmann">Eric Bachmann by Eric Bachmann</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Twin Atlantic, Mamaleek, Peter Cat Recording Co., Destroy Boys, Elles Bailey, Four Years Strong, Dune Rats, Torres & Fruit Bats (EP), Pretty, Depressed (EP).