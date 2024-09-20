Bright Eyes, Thurston Moore, Voidz e Waeve tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bright Eyes: ‘Five Eyes, All Threes’
Alt-folk

2. The Waeve: ‘City Lights’
Art-pop

3. Thruston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’
Alt-rock

4. The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’
Art-rock

5. Jamie XX: ‘In Waves’
Indie-house

6. Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’
Prog-rock

7. Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’
Dream-pop

8. Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, Now’
Indie-pop

9. Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’
Avant-rock

10. Fidlar: ‘Surviving The Dream’
Punk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Terrorvision, Manu Chao, Blossoms, Tasha, Lea Thomas, Hippo Campus, The Kills (EP), Indigo De Souza (EP)

 

