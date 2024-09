Bright Eyes, Thurston Moore, Voidz e Waeve tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bright Eyes: ‘Five Eyes, All Threes’

Alt-folk

Five Dice, All Threes by Bright Eyes

2. The Waeve: ‘City Lights’

Art-pop

City Lights by The WAEVE

3. Thruston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’

Alt-rock



4. The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’

Art-rock



5. Jamie XX: ‘In Waves’

Indie-house

In Waves by Jamie xx

6. Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’

Prog-rock

Always Happy To Explode by Sunset Rubdown

7. Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’

Dream-pop

Real Deal by Honeyglaze

8. Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, Now’

Indie-pop

Someday, Now by Katy J Pearson

9. Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’

Avant-rock

Third Time At The Beach by LICE

10. Fidlar: ‘Surviving The Dream’

Punk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Terrorvision, Manu Chao, Blossoms, Tasha, Lea Thomas, Hippo Campus, The Kills (EP), Indigo De Souza (EP)