Bright Eyes, Thurston Moore, Voidz e Waeve tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Bright Eyes: ‘Five Eyes, All Threes’
Alt-folk
2. The Waeve: ‘City Lights’
Art-pop
3. Thruston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’
Alt-rock
4. The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’
Art-rock
5. Jamie XX: ‘In Waves’
Indie-house
6. Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’
Prog-rock
7. Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’
Dream-pop
8. Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, Now’
Indie-pop
9. Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’
Avant-rock
10. Fidlar: ‘Surviving The Dream’
Punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Terrorvision, Manu Chao, Blossoms, Tasha, Lea Thomas, Hippo Campus, The Kills (EP), Indigo De Souza (EP)