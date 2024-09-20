Bright Eyes, Thurston Moore, Voidz e Waeve tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Bright Eyes: ‘Five Eyes, All Threes’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/five-dice-all-threes">Five Dice, All Threes by Bright Eyes</a>

2. The Waeve: ‘City Lights’

Art-pop

<a href="https://thewaeve.bandcamp.com/album/city-lights">City Lights by The WAEVE</a>

3. Thruston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’

Alt-rock



4. The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’

Art-rock



5. Jamie XX: ‘In Waves’

Indie-house

<a href="https://jamiexx.bandcamp.com/album/in-waves">In Waves by Jamie xx</a>

6. Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’

Prog-rock

<a href="https://pronouncedkroog.bandcamp.com/album/always-happy-to-explode">Always Happy To Explode by Sunset Rubdown</a>

7. Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://honeyglazehoneyglaze.bandcamp.com/album/real-deal">Real Deal by Honeyglaze</a>

8. Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, Now’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://katyjpearson.bandcamp.com/album/someday-now">Someday, Now by Katy J Pearson</a>

9. Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’

Avant-rock

<a href="https://licebanduk.bandcamp.com/album/third-time-at-the-beach">Third Time At The Beach by LICE</a>

10. Fidlar: ‘Surviving The Dream’

Punk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Terrorvision, Manu Chao, Blossoms, Tasha, Lea Thomas, Hippo Campus, The Kills (EP), Indigo De Souza (EP)