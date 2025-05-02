Car Seat Headrest, Model/Actriz e PUP tra i dischi del fine settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’

Prog-rock

<a href="https://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/the-scholars">The Scholars by Car Seat Headrest</a>

2. Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’

Dance-punk

<a href="https://modelactriz.bandcamp.com/album/pirouette">Pirouette by Model/Actriz</a>

3. Pup: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://puptheband.bandcamp.com/album/who-will-look-after-the-dogs">Who Will Look After The Dogs? by PUP</a>

4. Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’

Art-pop

<a href="https://jennyhval.bandcamp.com/album/iris-silver-mist">Iris Silver Mist by Jenny Hval</a>

5. Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://blondshell.bandcamp.com/album/if-you-asked-for-a-picture">If You Asked For A Picture by Blondshell</a>

6. Lucius: ‘Lucius’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://ilovelucius.bandcamp.com/album/lucius">Lucius by Lucius</a>

7. Lael Neale: ‘Altogether Stranger’

Art-pop

<a href="https://laelneale.bandcamp.com/album/altogether-stranger">Altogether Stranger by Lael Neale</a>

8. Sextile: ‘Yes, Please’

Techno-punk

<a href="https://sextile.bandcamp.com/album/yes-please">yes, please. by Sextile</a>

9. Samantha Crain: ‘Gumshoe’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://samanthacrain.bandcamp.com/album/gumshoe">Gumshoe by Samantha Crain</a>

10. Esther Rose: ‘Want’

Alt-country

<a href="https://estherrosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/want">Want by Esther Rose</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mei Semones, Yung Lean, Lights, Suzanne Vega, Sally Potter, James Kvirchenia, Propagandhi, NewDad (EP).