Car Seat Headrest, Model/Actriz e PUP tra i dischi del fine settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’

Prog-rock

The Scholars by Car Seat Headrest

2. Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’

Dance-punk

Pirouette by Model/Actriz

3. Pup: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’

Punk-rock

Who Will Look After The Dogs? by PUP

4. Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’

Art-pop

Iris Silver Mist by Jenny Hval

5. Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’

Indie-rock

If You Asked For A Picture by Blondshell

6. Lucius: ‘Lucius’

Indie-pop

Lucius by Lucius

7. Lael Neale: ‘Altogether Stranger’

Art-pop

Altogether Stranger by Lael Neale

8. Sextile: ‘Yes, Please’

Techno-punk

yes, please. by Sextile

9. Samantha Crain: ‘Gumshoe’

Folk-rock

Gumshoe by Samantha Crain

10. Esther Rose: ‘Want’

Alt-country

Want by Esther Rose

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mei Semones, Yung Lean, Lights, Suzanne Vega, Sally Potter, James Kvirchenia, Propagandhi, NewDad (EP).