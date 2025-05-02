Car Seat Headrest, Model/Actriz e PUP tra i dischi del fine settimana

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’
Prog-rock
2. Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’
Dance-punk
3. Pup: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’
Punk-rock
4. Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’
Art-pop
5. Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’
Indie-rock
6. Lucius: ‘Lucius’
Indie-pop
7. Lael Neale: ‘Altogether Stranger’
Art-pop
8. Sextile: ‘Yes, Please’
Techno-punk
9. Samantha Crain: ‘Gumshoe’
Folk-rock
10. Esther Rose: ‘Want’
Alt-country
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mei Semones, Yung Lean, Lights, Suzanne Vega, Sally Potter, James Kvirchenia, Propagandhi, NewDad (EP).