Car Seat Headrest, Model/Actriz e PUP tra i dischi del fine settimana

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Car Seat Headrest: ‘The Scholars’
Prog-rock

2. Model/Actriz: ‘Pirouette’
Dance-punk

3. Pup: ‘Who Will Look After The Dogs?’
Punk-rock

4. Jenny Hval: ‘Iris Silver Mist’
Art-pop

5. Blondshell: ‘If You Asked For A Picture’
Indie-rock

6. Lucius: ‘Lucius’
Indie-pop

7. Lael Neale: ‘Altogether Stranger’
Art-pop

8. Sextile: ‘Yes, Please’
Techno-punk

9. Samantha Crain: ‘Gumshoe’
Folk-rock

10. Esther Rose: ‘Want’
Alt-country

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mei Semones, Yung Lean, Lights, Suzanne Vega, Sally Potter, James Kvirchenia, Propagandhi, NewDad (EP).

 Pubblicità

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario