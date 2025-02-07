LE ULTIME

Ciò che esce a febbraio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel secondo mese del nuovo anno, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 febbraio 2025

Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’

Facs: ‘Wish Defense’

Guided By Voices: ‘Universe Room’

Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’


Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’


Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’

Squid: ‘Cowards’

14 febbraio 2025

Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

Doves: ‘Constellations For The Lonely’


Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’

Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’


Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’

The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’

21 febbraio 2025

Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’

Motorpsycho: ‘Motorpsycho’

Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’


The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’


The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’


Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’

28 febbraio 2025

Bdrmm: ‘Microtonic’

Darkside: ‘Nothing’

Deep Sea Diver: ‘Billboard Heart’

Panda Bear: ‘Sinister Gift’

Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’


The Men: ‘Buyer Beware’

 

