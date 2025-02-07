Ciò che esce a febbraio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel secondo mese del nuovo anno, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 febbraio 2025

Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’

<a href="https://carolinerosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-slug">year of the slug by Caroline Rose</a>

Facs: ‘Wish Defense’

<a href="https://wearefacs.bandcamp.com/album/wish-defense">Wish Defense by FACS</a>

Guided By Voices: ‘Universe Room’

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/universe-room">Universe Room by Guided By Voices</a>

Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’





Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’





Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’

<a href="https://sharonvanetten.bandcamp.com/album/sharon-van-etten-the-attachment-theory">Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory by Sharon Van Etten</a>

Squid: ‘Cowards’

<a href="https://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/cowards">Cowards by Squid</a>

14 febbraio 2025

Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

<a href="https://bambara.bandcamp.com/album/birthmarks">Birthmarks by Bambara</a>

Doves: ‘Constellations For The Lonely’





Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’

<a href="https://thisishorsegirl.bandcamp.com/album/phonetics-on-and-on">Phonetics On and On by Horsegirl</a>

Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’





Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’

<a href="https://richardmichaeldawson.bandcamp.com/album/end-of-the-middle">End of the Middle by Richard Dawson</a>

The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’

<a href="https://the-lumineers.bandcamp.com/album/automatic">Automatic by The Lumineers</a>

21 febbraio 2025

Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’

<a href="https://califonemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-villagers-companion">The Villager’s Companion by califone / tim rutili / red red meat</a>

Motorpsycho: ‘Motorpsycho’

<a href="https://motorpsycho.bandcamp.com/album/motorpsycho">Motorpsycho by Motorpsycho</a>

Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’





The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’





The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’





Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’

<a href="https://youthlagoon.bandcamp.com/album/rarely-do-i-dream">Rarely Do I Dream by Youth Lagoon</a>

28 febbraio 2025

Bdrmm: ‘Microtonic’

<a href="https://bdrmm.bandcamp.com/album/microtonic">Microtonic by bdrmm</a>

Darkside: ‘Nothing’

<a href="https://darkside.bandcamp.com/album/nothing">Nothing by DARKSIDE</a>

Deep Sea Diver: ‘Billboard Heart’

<a href="https://thedeepseadiver.bandcamp.com/album/billboard-heart">Billboard Heart by Deep Sea Diver</a>

Panda Bear: ‘Sinister Gift’

<a href="https://pandabearmusic.bandcamp.com/album/sinister-grift">Sinister Grift by Panda Bear</a>

Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’



The Men: ‘Buyer Beware’