Ciò che esce a febbraio 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel secondo mese del nuovo anno, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
7 febbraio 2025
Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’
Facs: ‘Wish Defense’
Guided By Voices: ‘Universe Room’
Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’
Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’
Squid: ‘Cowards’
14 febbraio 2025
Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’
Doves: ‘Constellations For The Lonely’
Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’
Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’
Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’
The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’
21 febbraio 2025
Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’
Motorpsycho: ‘Motorpsycho’
Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’
The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’
The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’
Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’
28 febbraio 2025
Bdrmm: ‘Microtonic’
Darkside: ‘Nothing’
Deep Sea Diver: ‘Billboard Heart’
Panda Bear: ‘Sinister Gift’
Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’