Clairo, Travis e Cigarettes After Sex tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Clairo: ‘Charm’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://clairo.bandcamp.com/album/charm">Charm by Clairo</a>

2. Cassandra Jenkins: ‘My Light, My Destroyer’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://cassandrajenkins.bandcamp.com/album/my-light-my-destroyer">My Light, My Destroyer by Cassandra Jenkins</a>

3. Cigarettes After Sex: ‘X’s’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://cigarettesaftersex.bandcamp.com/album/xs">X’s by Cigarettes After Sex</a>

4. Travis: ‘L.A. Times’

Brit-pop



5. Johnny Blue Skies: ‘Passage Du Desir’

Country-folk



6. Joe Goddard: ‘Harmonics’

House-pop

7. Armlock: ‘Seashell Angel Lucky Charm’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://armlock.bandcamp.com/album/seashell-angel-lucky-charm">Seashell Angel Lucky Charm by Armlock</a>

8. Luke Temple And The Cascading Moms: ‘Certain Limitations’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://luketempleandthecascadingmoms.bandcamp.com/album/certain-limitations">Certain Limitations by Luke Temple and The Cascading Moms</a>

9. Chris Cohen: ‘Paint A Room’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://chriscohen.bandcamp.com/album/paint-a-room">Paint a Room by Chris Cohen</a>

10. The Buoys: ‘Lustre’

Indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jake Xerxes Fussell, Font, Remi Wolf, Molly Nilsson, Brijean, Tori Amos (EP).