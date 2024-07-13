Clairo, Travis e Cigarettes After Sex tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Clairo: ‘Charm’
Indie-pop
2. Cassandra Jenkins: ‘My Light, My Destroyer’
Indie-folk
3. Cigarettes After Sex: ‘X’s’
Dream-pop
4. Travis: ‘L.A. Times’
Brit-pop
5. Johnny Blue Skies: ‘Passage Du Desir’
Country-folk
6. Joe Goddard: ‘Harmonics’
House-pop
7. Armlock: ‘Seashell Angel Lucky Charm’
Alt-rock
8. Luke Temple And The Cascading Moms: ‘Certain Limitations’
Psych-pop
9. Chris Cohen: ‘Paint A Room’
Psych-pop
10. The Buoys: ‘Lustre’
Indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jake Xerxes Fussell, Font, Remi Wolf, Molly Nilsson, Brijean, Tori Amos (EP).