Clairo, Travis e Cigarettes After Sex tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Clairo: ‘Charm’
Indie-pop

2. Cassandra Jenkins: ‘My Light, My Destroyer’
Indie-folk

3. Cigarettes After Sex: ‘X’s’
Dream-pop

4. Travis: ‘L.A. Times’
Brit-pop

5. Johnny Blue Skies: ‘Passage Du Desir’
Country-folk

6. Joe Goddard: ‘Harmonics’
House-pop

7. Armlock: ‘Seashell Angel Lucky Charm’
Alt-rock

8. Luke Temple And The Cascading Moms: ‘Certain Limitations’
Psych-pop

9. Chris Cohen: ‘Paint A Room’
Psych-pop

10. The Buoys: ‘Lustre’
Indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jake Xerxes Fussell, Font, Remi Wolf, Molly Nilsson, Brijean, Tori Amos (EP).

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario