Cosa esce a marzo 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese in corso, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
7 marzo 2025
Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’
Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’
Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’
Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’
Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’
Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’
Sasami: ‘Blood On The Silver Screen’
14 marzo 2025
Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’
Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’
Courting: ‘Lust For Life Or…’
Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’
Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’
Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’
21 marzo 2025
Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’
Greer: ‘Big Smile’
Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy
My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’
Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’
The Horrors: ‘Night Life’
28 marzo 2025
CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’
Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’
Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’
Mumford And Sons: ‘Rushmere’