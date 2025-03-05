Cosa esce a marzo 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese in corso, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 marzo 2025

Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’





Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’

<a href="https://bobmould.bandcamp.com/album/here-we-go-crazy-3">Here We Go Crazy by Bob Mould</a>

Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’





Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’

<a href="https://jasonisbell.bandcamp.com/album/foxes-in-the-snow">Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell</a>

Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’

<a href="https://lustforyouth.bandcamp.com/album/all-worlds">All Worlds by Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor</a>

Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’

<a href="https://moreishidols.bandcamp.com/album/baseball">Baseball by Moreish Idols</a>

Sasami: ‘Blood On The Silver Screen’

<a href="https://sasami.bandcamp.com/album/blood-on-the-silver-screen">Blood On the Silver Screen by SASAMI</a>

14 marzo 2025

Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

<a href="https://bambara.bandcamp.com/album/birthmarks">Birthmarks by Bambara</a>

Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’





Courting: ‘Lust For Life Or…’

<a href="https://courtingband.bandcamp.com/album/lust-for-life-or-how-to-thread-the-needle-and-come-out-the-other-side-to-tell-the-story">Lust for Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ by Courting</a>

Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’





Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’

<a href="https://throwingmuses.bandcamp.com/album/moonlight-concessions">Moonlight Concessions by Throwing Muses</a>

Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’





21 marzo 2025

Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’





Greer: ‘Big Smile’

<a href="https://greertheband.bandcamp.com/album/big-smile">Big Smile by Greer</a>

Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy

<a href="https://michellezauner.bandcamp.com/album/for-melancholy-brunettes-sad-women">For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) by Japanese Breakfast</a>

My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’

<a href="https://mmorningjacket.bandcamp.com/album/is">is by My Morning Jacket</a>

Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’





The Horrors: ‘Night Life’





28 marzo 2025

CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’

<a href="https://cocorosiemusic.bandcamp.com/album/little-death-wishes">Little Death Wishes by CocoRosie</a>

Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’

<a href="https://destroyer.bandcamp.com/album/dans-boogie">Dan’s Boogie by Destroyer</a>

Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’





Mumford And Sons: ‘Rushmere’





Perfume Genius: ‘Glory’

<a href="https://perfumegenius.bandcamp.com/album/glory">Glory by Perfume Genius</a>

Sacred Paws: ‘Jump Into Life’

<a href="https://sacredpaws.bandcamp.com/album/jump-into-life">Jump Into Life by SACRED PAWS</a>

Spellling: ‘Portrait Of My Heart’

<a href="https://spellling.bandcamp.com/album/portrait-of-my-heart">Portrait of My Heart by SPELLLING</a>

The Darkness: ‘Dreams On Toast’