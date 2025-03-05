LE ULTIME

Cosa esce a marzo 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese in corso, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 marzo 2025

Black Foxxes: ‘The Haar’


Bob Mould: ‘Here We Go Crazy’

Hamilton Leithauser: ‘This Side Of The Island’


Jason Isbell: ‘Foxes In The Snow’

Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor: ‘All Worlds’

Moreish Idols: ‘All In The Game’

Sasami: ‘Blood On The Silver Screen’

14 marzo 2025

Bambara: ‘Birthmarks’

Cleopatrick: ‘Fake Moon’


Courting: ‘Lust For Life Or…’

Steven Wilson: ‘The Overwiew’


Throwing Muses: ‘Moonlight Concessions’

Twin Shadow: ‘Georgie’


21 marzo 2025

Brian D’Addario: ‘Till The Morning’


Greer: ‘Big Smile’

Japanese Breakfast: ‘For Melancholy

My Morning Jacket: ‘Is’

Tamino: ‘Every Dawn’s A Mountain’


The Horrors: ‘Night Life’


28 marzo 2025

CocoRosie: ‘Little Death Wishes’

Destroyer: ‘Dan’s Boogie’

Lucy Dacus: ‘Forever Is A Feeling’


Mumford And Sons: ‘Rushmere’


Perfume Genius: ‘Glory’

Sacred Paws: ‘Jump Into Life’

Spellling: ‘Portrait Of My Heart’

The Darkness: ‘Dreams On Toast’

 

