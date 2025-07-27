Cosa esce ad agosto 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
1 agosto 2025
The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’
The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’
Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’
8 agosto 2025
Ada Lea: ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’
Ethel Cain: ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’
No Joy: ‘Bugland’
Osees: ‘Abomination Revealed At Last’
The Black Keys: ‘No Rain, No Flowers’
15 agosto 2025
Alison Goldfrapp: ‘Flux’
Cass McCombs: ‘Interior Live Oak’
Marissa Nadler: ‘New Radiations’
22 agosto 2025
Greg Freeman: ‘Burnover’
Hand Habits: ‘Blue Reminder’
James Yorkston: ‘Songs For Nina And Johanna’
Mac DeMarco: ‘Guitar’
Royel Otis: ‘Hickey’
Superchunk: ‘Songs In The Key Of White’
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Dreams Of Being Dust’
Tops: ‘Bury The Key’
Water From Your Eyes: ‘It’s A Beautiful Place’
Wolf Alice: ‘The Clearing’
29 agosto 2025
Jehnny Beth: ‘You Heartbreaker, You’
The Beths: ‘Straight Line Was A Lie’
The Hives: ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives’