Cosa esce ad agosto 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

1 agosto 2025

The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’

The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’

Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’


8 agosto 2025

Ada Lea: ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

Ethel Cain: ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’


No Joy: ‘Bugland’

Osees: ‘Abomination Revealed At Last’

The Black Keys: ‘No Rain, No Flowers’


15 agosto 2025

Alison Goldfrapp: ‘Flux’


Cass McCombs: ‘Interior Live Oak’

Marissa Nadler: ‘New Radiations’

22 agosto 2025

Greg Freeman: ‘Burnover’

Hand Habits: ‘Blue Reminder’

James Yorkston: ‘Songs For Nina And Johanna’

Mac DeMarco: ‘Guitar’


Royel Otis: ‘Hickey’


Superchunk: ‘Songs In The Key Of White’

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Dreams Of Being Dust’

Tops: ‘Bury The Key’

Water From Your Eyes: ‘It’s A Beautiful Place’

Wolf Alice: ‘The Clearing’


29 agosto 2025

Jehnny Beth: ‘You Heartbreaker, You’


The Beths: ‘Straight Line Was A Lie’

The Hives: ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives’


 

