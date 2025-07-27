Cosa esce ad agosto 2025?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

1 agosto 2025

The Armed: ‘The Future Is Here And Everything Needs To Be Destroyed’

<a href="https://thearmed.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-is-here-and-everything-needs-to-be-destroyed">THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED by The Armed</a>

The New Eves: ‘The New Eve Is Rising’

<a href="https://theneweves.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-eve-is-rising">The New Eve Is Rising by The New Eves</a>

Wisp: ‘If Not Winter’





8 agosto 2025

Ada Lea: ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

<a href="https://adaleamusic.bandcamp.com/album/when-i-paint-my-masterpiece">when i paint my masterpiece by Ada Lea</a>

Ethel Cain: ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’





No Joy: ‘Bugland’

<a href="https://nojoy.bandcamp.com/album/bugland">Bugland by No Joy</a>

Osees: ‘Abomination Revealed At Last’

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/abomination-revealed-at-last">ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST by Osees</a>

The Black Keys: ‘No Rain, No Flowers’





15 agosto 2025

Alison Goldfrapp: ‘Flux’





Cass McCombs: ‘Interior Live Oak’

<a href="https://cassmccombs.bandcamp.com/album/interior-live-oak">Interior Live Oak by Cass McCombs</a>

Marissa Nadler: ‘New Radiations’

<a href="https://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/new-radiations">New Radiations by Marissa Nadler</a>

22 agosto 2025

Greg Freeman: ‘Burnover’

<a href="https://gregfreeman1.bandcamp.com/album/burnover">Burnover by Greg Freeman</a>

Hand Habits: ‘Blue Reminder’

<a href="https://handhabits.bandcamp.com/album/blue-reminder">Blue Reminder by Hand Habits</a>

James Yorkston: ‘Songs For Nina And Johanna’

<a href="https://jamesyorkston.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-nina-and-johanna">Songs for Nina and Johanna by James Yorkston</a>

Mac DeMarco: ‘Guitar’





Royel Otis: ‘Hickey’





Superchunk: ‘Songs In The Key Of White’

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/songs-in-the-key-of-yikes">Songs in the Key of Yikes by Superchunk</a>

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die: ‘Dreams Of Being Dust’

<a href="https://theworldis.bandcamp.com/album/dreams-of-being-dust">Dreams of Being Dust by The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die</a>

Tops: ‘Bury The Key’

<a href="https://tops.bandcamp.com/album/bury-the-key">Bury the Key by TOPS</a>

Water From Your Eyes: ‘It’s A Beautiful Place’

<a href="https://waterfromyoureyes.bandcamp.com/album/its-a-beautiful-place">It’s A Beautiful Place by Water From Your Eyes</a>

Wolf Alice: ‘The Clearing’





29 agosto 2025

Jehnny Beth: ‘You Heartbreaker, You’





The Beths: ‘Straight Line Was A Lie’

<a href="https://thebethsnz.bandcamp.com/album/straight-line-was-a-lie">Straight Line Was A Lie by The Beths</a>

The Hives: ‘The Hives Forever Forever The Hives’



