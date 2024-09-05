Cosa esce questo settembre?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:
6 settembre 2024
David Gilmour: ‘Luck And Strange’
Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’
Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’
Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’
The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’
Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’
MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’
Suuns: ‘The Breaks’
13 settembre 2024
Chastity: ‘Chastity’
Cursive: ‘Devourer’
Foxing: ‘Foxing’
Gurriers: ‘Come And See’
London Grammar: ‘The Greatest Love’
Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’
Nilufer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’
Porches: ‘Shirt’
Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’
Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’
Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’
20 settembre 2024
Bright Eyes: ‘Five Dice, All Threes’
Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’
Joan As Police Woman: ‘Lemon, Limes And Orchids’
Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, New’
Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’
Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’
The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’
The Waeve: ‘City Lights’
Thurston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’
27 settembre 2024
Alan Sparhawk: ‘White Roses, My God’
Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Paradise Pop. 10’
Desperate Journalist: ‘No Hero’
Efterklang: ‘Things We Have In Common’
Hayden Thorpe: ‘Ness’
Kate Bollinger: ‘Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind’
Maximo Park: ‘Stream Of Life’