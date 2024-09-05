Cosa esce questo settembre?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

6 settembre 2024

David Gilmour: ‘Luck And Strange’


Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’


Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’

Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’

The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’

Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’

MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’

Suuns: ‘The Breaks’

13 settembre 2024

Chastity: ‘Chastity’

Cursive: ‘Devourer’

Foxing: ‘Foxing’

Gurriers: ‘Come And See’

London Grammar: ‘The Greatest Love’


Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’

Nilufer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’

Porches: ‘Shirt’

Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’


Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’

Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’

20 settembre 2024

Bright Eyes: ‘Five Dice, All Threes’

Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’

Joan As Police Woman: ‘Lemon, Limes And Orchids’

Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, New’

Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’

Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’

The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’


The Waeve: ‘City Lights’

Thurston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’


27 settembre 2024

Alan Sparhawk: ‘White Roses, My God’

Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Paradise Pop. 10’

Desperate Journalist: ‘No Hero’


Efterklang: ‘Things We Have In Common’

Hayden Thorpe: ‘Ness’

Kate Bollinger: ‘Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind’

Maximo Park: ‘Stream Of Life’


Neva Dinova: ‘Canary’

Soul Asylum: ‘Slowly But Shirley’

Trace Mountains: ‘Into The Burning Blue’

Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard’

Xiu Xiu: ‘13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips’

 

