Cosa esce questo settembre?

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

6 settembre 2024

David Gilmour: ‘Luck And Strange’





Deadletter: ‘Hysterical Strength’





Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’

<a href="https://fatdogfatdogfatdog.bandcamp.com/album/woof">WOOF. by Fat Dog</a>

Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’

<a href="https://hinds.bandcamp.com/album/viva-hinds">VIVA HINDS by Hinds</a>

The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’

<a href="https://theheavyheavy.bandcamp.com/album/one-of-a-kind">One Of A Kind by The Heavy Heavy</a>

Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’

<a href="https://mercuryrev.bandcamp.com/album/born-horses">Born Horses by Mercury Rev</a>

MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’

<a href="https://mjlenderman.bandcamp.com/album/manning-fireworks">Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman</a>

Suuns: ‘The Breaks’

<a href="https://suuns.bandcamp.com/album/the-breaks">The Breaks by SUUNS</a>

13 settembre 2024

Chastity: ‘Chastity’

<a href="https://chastitysongs.bandcamp.com/album/chastity">Chastity by chastity</a>

Cursive: ‘Devourer’

<a href="https://cursive.bandcamp.com/album/devourer">Devourer by Cursive</a>

Foxing: ‘Foxing’

<a href="https://foxingtheband.bandcamp.com/album/foxing">Foxing by Foxing</a>

Gurriers: ‘Come And See’

<a href="https://gurriersdub.bandcamp.com/album/come-and-see">Come and See by Gurriers</a>

London Grammar: ‘The Greatest Love’





Nada Surf: ‘Moon Mirror’

<a href="https://nadasurf.bandcamp.com/album/moon-mirror">Moon Mirror by Nada Surf</a>

Nilufer Yanya: ‘My Method Actor’

<a href="https://niluferyanya.bandcamp.com/album/my-method-actor">My Method Actor by Nilufer Yanya</a>

Porches: ‘Shirt’

<a href="https://porchesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/shirt">Shirt by Porches</a>

Snow Patrol: ‘The Forest Is The Path’





Suki Waterhouse: ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’

<a href="https://sukiwaterhouse.bandcamp.com/album/memoir-of-a-sparklemuffin">Memoir of a Sparklemuffin by Suki Waterhouse</a>

Tindersticks: ‘Soft Tissue’

<a href="https://tindersticks.bandcamp.com/album/soft-tissue">Soft Tissue by tindersticks</a>

20 settembre 2024

Bright Eyes: ‘Five Dice, All Threes’

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/five-dice-all-threes">Five Dice, All Threes by Bright Eyes</a>

Honeyglaze: ‘Real Deal’

<a href="https://honeyglazehoneyglaze.bandcamp.com/album/real-deal">Real Deal by Honeyglaze</a>

Joan As Police Woman: ‘Lemon, Limes And Orchids’

<a href="https://joanaspolicewoman.bandcamp.com/album/lemons-limes-and-orchids">Lemons, Limes and Orchids by Joan As Police Woman</a>

Katy J Pearson: ‘Someday, New’

<a href="https://katyjpearson.bandcamp.com/album/someday-now">Someday, Now by Katy J Pearson</a>

Lice: ‘Third Time At The Beach’

<a href="https://licebanduk.bandcamp.com/album/third-time-at-the-beach">Third Time At The Beach by LICE</a>

Sunset Rubdown: ‘Always Happy To Explode’

<a href="https://sunsetrubdown.bandcamp.com/album/random-spirit-lover">Random Spirit Lover by Sunset Rubdown</a>

The Voidz: ‘Like All Before You’





The Waeve: ‘City Lights’

<a href="https://thewaeve.bandcamp.com/album/city-lights">City Lights by The WAEVE</a>

Thurston Moore: ‘Flow Critical Lucidity’





27 settembre 2024

Alan Sparhawk: ‘White Roses, My God’

<a href="https://alansparhawk.bandcamp.com/album/white-roses-my-god">White Roses, My God by Alan Sparhawk</a>

Christian Lee Hutson: ‘Paradise Pop. 10’

<a href="https://christianleehutson.bandcamp.com/album/paradise-pop-10">Paradise Pop. 10 by Christian Lee Hutson</a>

Desperate Journalist: ‘No Hero’





Efterklang: ‘Things We Have In Common’

<a href="https://efterklang.bandcamp.com/album/things-we-have-in-common">Things We Have In Common by Efterklang</a>

Hayden Thorpe: ‘Ness’

<a href="https://haydenthorpe.bandcamp.com/album/ness">Ness by Hayden Thorpe</a>

Kate Bollinger: ‘Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind’

<a href="https://katebollinger.bandcamp.com/album/songs-from-a-thousand-frames-of-mind">Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind by Kate Bollinger</a>

Maximo Park: ‘Stream Of Life’





Neva Dinova: ‘Canary’

<a href="https://nevadinova.bandcamp.com/album/canary">Canary by Neva Dinova</a>

Soul Asylum: ‘Slowly But Shirley’

<a href="https://soulasylum.bandcamp.com/album/slowly-but-shirley">Slowly But Shirley by Soul Asylum</a>

Trace Mountains: ‘Into The Burning Blue’

<a href="https://tracemountains.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-burning-blue">Into The Burning Blue by Trace Mountains</a>

Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard’

<a href="https://tropicalfstorm.bandcamp.com/album/tropical-fuck-storms-inflatable-graveyard">Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard by TFS</a>

Xiu Xiu: ‘13″ Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto With Bison Horn Grips’