Dai Viagra Boys agli Stereophonics, i dischi che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://vboys.bandcamp.com/album/viagr-aboys">viagr aboys 🅴 by Viagra Boys</a>

2. Samia: ‘Bloodless’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://samia.bandcamp.com/album/bloodless">Bloodless by Samia</a>

3. Cloth: ‘Pink Silence’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://cloth-music.bandcamp.com/album/pink-silence">Pink Silence by Cloth</a>

4. Jensen McRae: ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!’

Soul-folk

<a href="https://jensen-mcrae.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-know-how-but-they-found-me">I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! by Jensen McRae</a>

5. Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’

Indie-pop



6. Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://sunflowerbean.bandcamp.com/album/mortal-primetime">Mortal Primetime by Sunflower Bean</a>

7. Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’

Brit-rock



8. Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’

Power-pop

<a href="https://beachbunny.bandcamp.com/album/tunnel-vision">Tunnel Vision by Beach Bunny</a>

9. Maria Sommerville: ‘Luster’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://mariasomerville.bandcamp.com/album/luster">Luster by Maria Somerville</a>

10. Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/noble-and-godlike-in-ruin">Noble and Godlike in Ruin by Deerhoof</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rialto, Goose, Prima Queen, Salami Rose Joe Louis, D4vd, Self Esteem, Billy Idol, Sumac & Morr Mother, Samantha Fish, Himalayas, The Moonlandingz, Soft Loft (EP), Wishy (EP), Adrianne Lenker (live).