Dai Viagra Boys agli Stereophonics, i dischi che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’
Punk-rock
2. Samia: ‘Bloodless’
Indie-folk
3. Cloth: ‘Pink Silence’
Alt-pop
4. Jensen McRae: ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!’
Soul-folk
5. Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’
Indie-pop
6. Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’
Alt-rock
7. Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’
Brit-rock
8. Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’
Power-pop
9. Maria Sommerville: ‘Luster’
Dream-pop
10. Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’
Experimental-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rialto, Goose, Prima Queen, Salami Rose Joe Louis, D4vd, Self Esteem, Billy Idol, Sumac & Morr Mother, Samantha Fish, Himalayas, The Moonlandingz, Soft Loft (EP), Wishy (EP), Adrianne Lenker (live).