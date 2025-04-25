Dai Viagra Boys agli Stereophonics, i dischi che escono oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’
Punk-rock

2. Samia: ‘Bloodless’
Indie-folk

3. Cloth: ‘Pink Silence’
Alt-pop

4. Jensen McRae: ‘I Don’t Know How But They Found Me!’
Soul-folk

5. Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’
Indie-pop

6. Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’
Alt-rock

7. Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’
Brit-rock

8. Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’
Power-pop

9. Maria Sommerville: ‘Luster’
Dream-pop

10. Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’
Experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rialto, Goose, Prima Queen, Salami Rose Joe Louis, D4vd, Self Esteem, Billy Idol, Sumac & Morr Mother, Samantha Fish, Himalayas, The Moonlandingz, Soft Loft (EP), Wishy (EP), Adrianne Lenker (live).

