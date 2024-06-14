Decemberists, John Grant e John Cale tra i top in uscita oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://thedecemberists.bandcamp.com/album/as-it-ever-was-so-it-will-be-again">As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again by The Decemberists</a>

2. John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://johngrantmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-art-of-the-lie">The Art Of The Lie by John Grant</a>

3. John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’

Avant-garde

4. Cola: ‘The Gloss’

Post-punk

<a href="https://bandcola.bandcamp.com/album/the-gloss">The Gloss by Cola</a>

5. Walt Disco: ‘The Warping’

New wave

<a href="https://waltdisco.bandcamp.com/album/the-warping">The Warping by Walt Disco</a>

6. Fu Manchu: ‘The Return Of Tomorrow’

Stoner-rock

<a href="https://fumanchuband.bandcamp.com/album/the-return-of-tomorrow">The Return Of Tomorrow by Fu Manchu</a>

7. Feet: ‘Make It Up’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://feetbandcoventry.bandcamp.com/album/make-it-up-2">Make It Up by FEET</a>

8. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://isobelcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/bow-to-love-digital">Bow To Love (Digital) by Isobel Campbell</a>

9. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’

Soul-folk

<a href="https://jvmcmorrow.bandcamp.com/album/wide-open-horses">Wide open, horses by James Vincent McMorrow</a>

10. Hockey Dad: ‘Rebuild Repeat’

College-rock

<a href="https://hockeydad.bandcamp.com/album/rebuild-repeat">Rebuild Repeat by Hockey Dad</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Moby, Mike Lindsay, Kneecap, Sea Girls.