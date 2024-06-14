Decemberists, John Grant e John Cale tra i top in uscita oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’
Alt-folk

2. John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’
Electro-pop

3. John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’
Avant-garde

4. Cola: ‘The Gloss’
Post-punk

5. Walt Disco: ‘The Warping’
New wave

6. Fu Manchu: ‘The Return Of Tomorrow’
Stoner-rock

7. Feet: ‘Make It Up’
Brit-rock

8. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
Indie-pop

9. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’
Soul-folk

10. Hockey Dad: ‘Rebuild Repeat’
College-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Moby, Mike Lindsay, Kneecap, Sea Girls.

 

