Decemberists, John Grant e John Cale tra i top in uscita oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’
Alt-folk
2. John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’
Electro-pop
3. John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’
Avant-garde
4. Cola: ‘The Gloss’
Post-punk
5. Walt Disco: ‘The Warping’
New wave
6. Fu Manchu: ‘The Return Of Tomorrow’
Stoner-rock
7. Feet: ‘Make It Up’
Brit-rock
8. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
Indie-pop
9. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’
Soul-folk
10. Hockey Dad: ‘Rebuild Repeat’
College-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Moby, Mike Lindsay, Kneecap, Sea Girls.