Decemberists, John Grant e John Cale tra i top in uscita oggi

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’

Alt-folk

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again by The Decemberists

2. John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’

Electro-pop

The Art Of The Lie by John Grant

3. John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’

Avant-garde



4. Cola: ‘The Gloss’

Post-punk

The Gloss by Cola

5. Walt Disco: ‘The Warping’

New wave

The Warping by Walt Disco

6. Fu Manchu: ‘The Return Of Tomorrow’

Stoner-rock

The Return Of Tomorrow by Fu Manchu

7. Feet: ‘Make It Up’

Brit-rock

Make It Up by FEET

8. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’

Indie-pop

Bow To Love (Digital) by Isobel Campbell

9. James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’

Soul-folk

Wide open, horses by James Vincent McMorrow

10. Hockey Dad: ‘Rebuild Repeat’

College-rock

Rebuild Repeat by Hockey Dad

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Moby, Mike Lindsay, Kneecap, Sea Girls.