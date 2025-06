Dieci dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’

Garage-punk

Very Human Features by The Bug Club

2. Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’

Baroque-pop



3. Annahstasia: ‘Tether’

Alt-soul

Tether by Annahstasia

4. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phantom Island’

Symphonic-rock

Phantom Island by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

5. The Wants: ‘Bastard’

Post-punk

Bastard by The Wants

6. Triptides: ‘Shapeshifter’

Psych-pop



7. Steve Queralt: ‘Swallow’

Ambient-rock

Swallow by Steve Queralt

8. Neil Young: ‘Talkin To The Trees’

Country-folk



9. Van Morrison: ‘Remembering Now’

Blue-eyed soul



10. Pip Blom: ‘Grip’ EP

Electro-rock

Grip by Pip Blom