Dieci dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/album/very-human-features">Very Human Features by The Bug Club</a>

2. Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’

Baroque-pop

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Annahstasia: ‘Tether’

Alt-soul

<a href="https://annahstasia.bandcamp.com/album/tether">Tether by Annahstasia</a>

4. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phantom Island’

Symphonic-rock

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/phantom-island">Phantom Island by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

5. The Wants: ‘Bastard’

Post-punk

<a href="https://thewantsnyc.bandcamp.com/album/bastard">Bastard by The Wants</a>

6. Triptides: ‘Shapeshifter’

Psych-pop



7. Steve Queralt: ‘Swallow’

Ambient-rock

<a href="https://stevequeralt.bandcamp.com/album/swallow">Swallow by Steve Queralt</a>

8. Neil Young: ‘Talkin To The Trees’

Country-folk



9. Van Morrison: ‘Remembering Now’

Blue-eyed soul



10. Pip Blom: ‘Grip’ EP

Electro-rock

<a href="https://pipblom.bandcamp.com/album/grip">Grip by Pip Blom</a>