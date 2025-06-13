Dieci dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’
Garage-punk
2. Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’
Baroque-pop
3. Annahstasia: ‘Tether’
Alt-soul
4. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phantom Island’
Symphonic-rock
5. The Wants: ‘Bastard’
Post-punk
6. Triptides: ‘Shapeshifter’
Psych-pop
7. Steve Queralt: ‘Swallow’
Ambient-rock
8. Neil Young: ‘Talkin To The Trees’
Country-folk
9. Van Morrison: ‘Remembering Now’
Blue-eyed soul
10. Pip Blom: ‘Grip’ EP
Electro-rock