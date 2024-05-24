DIIV, Young Jesus e molte sorprese tra i dischi del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. DIIV: ‘Frog In Boiling Water’
Dream-rock

2. Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’
Art-folk

3. Mary In The Junkyard: ‘This Old House’ EP
Art-rock

4. Softcult: ‘Heaven’ EP
Shoegaze

5. Mui Zyu: ‘Nothing Or Something To Die For’
Indietronica

6. Girl And Girl: ‘Call A Doctor’
Art-rock

7. La Luz: ‘News Of The Universe’
Psych-pop

8. Tiny Habits: ‘All For Something’
Indie-folk

9. Paul Weller: ’66’
Brit-pop

10. Wallows: ‘Model’
Power-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lenny Kravitz, Twenty One Pilots, Bring Me The Horizon, Andrew Bird Trio, Bess Atwell, Billie Mahonie, Say Anything, The Chameleons (EP), Badbadnotgood (EP).

 

