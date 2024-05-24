DIIV, Young Jesus e molte sorprese tra i dischi del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. DIIV: ‘Frog In Boiling Water’

Dream-rock

<a href="https://diiv.bandcamp.com/album/frog-in-boiling-water">Frog In Boiling Water by DIIV</a>

2. Young Jesus: ‘The Fool’

Art-folk

<a href="https://youngjesus.bandcamp.com/album/the-fool">The Fool by Young Jesus</a>

3. Mary In The Junkyard: ‘This Old House’ EP

Art-rock



4. Softcult: ‘Heaven’ EP

Shoegaze

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/album/heaven">Heaven by Softcult</a>

5. Mui Zyu: ‘Nothing Or Something To Die For’

Indietronica

<a href="https://muizyu.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-or-something-to-die-for">nothing or something to die for by mui zyu</a>

6. Girl And Girl: ‘Call A Doctor’

Art-rock

<a href="https://girlandgirl.bandcamp.com/album/call-a-doctor">Call A Doctor by Girl and Girl</a>

7. La Luz: ‘News Of The Universe’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://laluz.bandcamp.com/album/news-of-the-universe-2">News of the Universe by La Luz</a>

8. Tiny Habits: ‘All For Something’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://tinyhabits.bandcamp.com/album/all-for-something">All For Something by Tiny Habits</a>

9. Paul Weller: ’66’

Brit-pop

10. Wallows: ‘Model’

Power-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lenny Kravitz, Twenty One Pilots, Bring Me The Horizon, Andrew Bird Trio, Bess Atwell, Billie Mahonie, Say Anything, The Chameleons (EP), Badbadnotgood (EP).