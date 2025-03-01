Doves, Bdrmm, Panda Bear e Darkside tra i dischi di questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Doves: ‘Constellations For The Lonely’

Art-rock



2. Bdrmm: ‘Microtonic’

Shoe-tronica

<a href="https://bdrmm.bandcamp.com/album/microtonic">Microtonic by bdrmm</a>

3. Panda Bear: ‘Sinister Gift’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://pandabearmusic.bandcamp.com/album/sinister-grift">Sinister Grift by Panda Bear</a>

4. Darkside: ‘Nothing’

Indie-tronica

<a href="https://darkside.bandcamp.com/album/nothing">Nothing by DARKSIDE</a>

5. The Men: ‘Buyer Beware’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://themen.bandcamp.com/album/buyer-beware">Buyer Beware by The Men</a>

6. Andy Bell: ‘Pinball Wanderer’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://andybell.bandcamp.com/album/pinball-wanderer">pinball wanderer by Andy Bell</a>

7. Deep Sea Diver: ‘Billboard Heart’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://thedeepseadiver.bandcamp.com/album/billboard-heart">Billboard Heart by Deep Sea Diver</a>

8. Hope Tala: ‘Hope Handwritten’

Bedroom-pop

9. Matilda Mann: ‘Roxwell’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://matildamann.bandcamp.com/album/roxwell">Roxwell by Matilda Mann</a>

10. Marie Davidson: ‘City Of Clowns’

Electro-clash

<a href="https://mariedavidson.bandcamp.com/album/city-of-clowns">City Of Clowns by Marie Davidson</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Everything Is Recorded, Miya Folick, Yves Jarvis, Cloakroom, Edith Frost, Hachiku.