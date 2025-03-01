Doves, Bdrmm, Panda Bear e Darkside tra i dischi di questo weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Doves: ‘Constellations For The Lonely’
Art-rock
2. Bdrmm: ‘Microtonic’
Shoe-tronica
3. Panda Bear: ‘Sinister Gift’
Psych-pop
4. Darkside: ‘Nothing’
Indie-tronica
5. The Men: ‘Buyer Beware’
Garage-punk
6. Andy Bell: ‘Pinball Wanderer’
Psych-rock
7. Deep Sea Diver: ‘Billboard Heart’
Alt-rock
8. Hope Tala: ‘Hope Handwritten’
Bedroom-pop
9. Matilda Mann: ‘Roxwell’
Indie-folk
10. Marie Davidson: ‘City Of Clowns’
Electro-clash
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Everything Is Recorded, Miya Folick, Yves Jarvis, Cloakroom, Edith Frost, Hachiku.