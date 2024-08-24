È il weekend dei Fontaines D.C.

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’
Indie-pop/rock
2. Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’
Neo-psychedelia
3. Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’
Power-pop
4. Magdalena Bay: ‘Imaginal Disk’
Synth-pop
5. Fake Fruit: ‘Mucho Mistrust’
Art-punk
6. Luna Li: ‘When A Thought Grows Wings’
Soft-rock
7. Gift: ‘Illuminator’
Psych-rock
8. Susanna: ‘Meditations On Love’
Baroque-pop
9. The Softies: ‘The Bed I Made’
Twee-pop
10. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings: ‘Woodland’
Country-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Melt Banana, Chime School, Geneva Jacuzzi, Cassyette, Mothica, Lainey Wilson, Body Meat.