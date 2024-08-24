È il weekend dei Fontaines D.C.

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’

Indie-pop/rock

<a href="https://fontainesdc.bandcamp.com/album/romance">Romance by Fontaines D.C.</a>

2. Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’

Neo-psychedelia

<a href="https://spiritofthebeehive.bandcamp.com/album/youll-have-to-lose-something">YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING by SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE</a>

3. Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’

Power-pop

<a href="https://illuminatihotties.bandcamp.com/album/power">POWER by illuminati hotties</a>

4. Magdalena Bay: ‘Imaginal Disk’

Synth-pop

<a href="https://magdalenabay.bandcamp.com/album/imaginal-disk">Imaginal Disk by Magdalena Bay</a>

5. Fake Fruit: ‘Mucho Mistrust’

Art-punk

<a href="https://fakefruitmusic.bandcamp.com/album/mucho-mistrust">Mucho Mistrust by Fake Fruit</a>

6. Luna Li: ‘When A Thought Grows Wings’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://lunali.bandcamp.com/album/when-a-thought-grows-wings">When a Thought Grows Wings by Luna Li</a>

7. Gift: ‘Illuminator’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://giftbandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/illuminator">Illuminator by GIFT</a>

8. Susanna: ‘Meditations On Love’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://susannamagical.bandcamp.com/album/meditations-on-love">Meditations on Love by Susanna</a>

9. The Softies: ‘The Bed I Made’

Twee-pop

<a href="https://thesofties.bandcamp.com/album/the-bed-i-made">The Bed I Made by The Softies</a>

10. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings: ‘Woodland’

Country-folk

<a href="https://gillianwelch.bandcamp.com/album/woodland">Woodland by Gillian Welch</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Melt Banana, Chime School, Geneva Jacuzzi, Cassyette, Mothica, Lainey Wilson, Body Meat.