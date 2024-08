È il weekend dei Fontaines D.C.

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Fontaines D.C.: ‘Romance’

Indie-pop/rock

Romance by Fontaines D.C.

2. Spirit Of The Beehive: ‘You’ll Have To Lose Something’

Neo-psychedelia

YOU’LL HAVE TO LOSE SOMETHING by SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

3. Illuminati Hotties: ‘Power’

Power-pop

POWER by illuminati hotties

4. Magdalena Bay: ‘Imaginal Disk’

Synth-pop

Imaginal Disk by Magdalena Bay

5. Fake Fruit: ‘Mucho Mistrust’

Art-punk

Mucho Mistrust by Fake Fruit

6. Luna Li: ‘When A Thought Grows Wings’

Soft-rock

When a Thought Grows Wings by Luna Li

7. Gift: ‘Illuminator’

Psych-rock

Illuminator by GIFT

8. Susanna: ‘Meditations On Love’

Baroque-pop

Meditations on Love by Susanna

9. The Softies: ‘The Bed I Made’

Twee-pop

The Bed I Made by The Softies

10. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings: ‘Woodland’

Country-folk

Woodland by Gillian Welch

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Melt Banana, Chime School, Geneva Jacuzzi, Cassyette, Mothica, Lainey Wilson, Body Meat.