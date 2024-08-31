È il weekend di Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’
Art-rock
2. The Bug Club: ‘On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System’
Art-punk
3. Paris Paloma: ‘Cacophony’
Alt-folk
4. Wunderhorse: ‘Midas’
Heartland-grunge
5. Duster: ‘In Dreams’
Slowcore
6. Why Bonnie: ‘Wish On he Bone’
Indie-rock
7. Yannis & The Yaw: ‘Lagos Paris London’ EP
Afro-beat
8. Los Bitchos: ‘Talkie Talkie’
Psych-pop
9. Steve Wynn: ‘Make It Right’
Psych-rock
10. Fastbacks: ‘For What Reason!’
Punk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jonsi, Ty Segall, Laurie Anderson, Seefeel, Jon Hopkins, Zedd, Tycho, IAMX, Palaye Royale.