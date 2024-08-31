È il weekend di Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: ‘Wild God’

Art-rock

2. The Bug Club: ‘On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System’

Art-punk

<a href="https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-intricate-inner-workings-of-the-system">On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System by The Bug Club</a>

3. Paris Paloma: ‘Cacophony’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://parispaloma.bandcamp.com/album/cacophony">Cacophony by Paris Paloma</a>

4. Wunderhorse: ‘Midas’

Heartland-grunge

<a href="https://wunderhorse.bandcamp.com/album/midas">Midas by Wunderhorse</a>

5. Duster: ‘In Dreams’

Slowcore

<a href="https://dusternumero.bandcamp.com/album/in-dreams">In Dreams by Duster</a>

6. Why Bonnie: ‘Wish On he Bone’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://whybonnie.bandcamp.com/album/wish-on-the-bone">Wish On The Bone by Why Bonnie</a>

7. Yannis & The Yaw: ‘Lagos Paris London’ EP

Afro-beat

<a href="https://yannistheyaw.bandcamp.com/album/lagos-paris-london">Lagos Paris London by Yannis & The Yaw</a>

8. Los Bitchos: ‘Talkie Talkie’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://losbitchos.bandcamp.com/album/talkie-talkie">Talkie Talkie by Los Bitchos</a>

9. Steve Wynn: ‘Make It Right’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://stevewynn1.bandcamp.com/album/make-it-right">Make It Right by Steve Wynn</a>

10. Fastbacks: ‘For What Reason!’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://fastbacks.bandcamp.com/album/for-what-reason">For WHAT Reason! by Fastbacks</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jonsi, Ty Segall, Laurie Anderson, Seefeel, Jon Hopkins, Zedd, Tycho, IAMX, Palaye Royale.