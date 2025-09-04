Ecco ciò che esce a settembre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
5 settembre 2025
Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’
Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’
David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’
El Michels Affair: ’24 Hr Sports’
Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’
Saint Etienne: ‘International’
Shame: ‘Cutthroat’
Suede: ‘Antidepressants’
12 settembre 2025
Algernon Cadwallader: ‘Trying Not To Have A Thought’
Ariel Pink: ‘With You Every Night’
Baxter Dury: ‘Allbarone’
Dancer: ‘More Or Less’
Fruit Bats: ‘Baby Man’
Jens Lekman: ‘Songs For Other People’s Weddings’
Maruja: ‘Pain To Power’
Parcels: ‘Loved’
Sidney Minsky Sargeant: ‘Lunga’
Will Paquin: ‘Hahaha’
19 settembre 2025
Biffy Clyro: ‘Futique’
Black Lips: ‘Season Of The Peach’
Mum: ‘History Of Silence’
NewDad: ‘Altar’
Nation Of Language: ‘Dance Called Memory’
The Divine Comedy: ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’
Wednesday: ‘Bleeds’
26 settembre 2025
Bright Eyes: ‘Kids Table’ EP
Cate Le Bon: ‘Michelangelo Dying’
Emily Yacina: ‘Veilfall’
Geese: ‘Getting Killed’
Jeff Tweedy: ‘Twilight Override’
Neko Case: ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green’
Purity Ring: ‘Purity Ring’
Sprints: ‘All That Is Over’