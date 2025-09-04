Ecco ciò che esce a settembre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

5 settembre 2025

Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’

<a href="https://bigthief.bandcamp.com/album/double-infinity">Double Infinity by Big Thief</a>

Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’

<a href="https://curtisharding.bandcamp.com/album/departures-arrivals-adventures-of-captain-curt">Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt by Curtis Harding</a>

David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’

<a href="https://davidbyrne.bandcamp.com/album/who-is-the-sky">Who Is The Sky? by David Byrne</a>

El Michels Affair: ’24 Hr Sports’

<a href="https://elmichelsaffair.bandcamp.com/album/24-hr-sports">24 Hr Sports by El Michels Affair</a>

Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’

<a href="https://grantleephillips.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-hour-of-dust">In the Hour of Dust by Grant-Lee Phillips</a>

Saint Etienne: ‘International’





Shame: ‘Cutthroat’

<a href="https://shamebanduk.bandcamp.com/album/cutthroat">Cutthroat by shame</a>

Suede: ‘Antidepressants’





12 settembre 2025

Algernon Cadwallader: ‘Trying Not To Have A Thought’

<a href="https://algernoncadwallader.bandcamp.com/album/trying-not-to-have-a-thought">Trying Not to Have a Thought by Algernon Cadwallader</a>

Ariel Pink: ‘With You Every Night’

<a href="https://arielpink.bandcamp.com/album/with-you-every-night">With You Every Night by Ariel Pink</a>

Baxter Dury: ‘Allbarone’

<a href="https://baxterdury.bandcamp.com/album/allbarone">Allbarone by Baxter Dury</a>

Dancer: ‘More Or Less’

<a href="https://dancermusicgroup.bandcamp.com/album/more-or-less">More or Less by Dancer</a>

Fruit Bats: ‘Baby Man’

<a href="https://fruit-bats.bandcamp.com/album/baby-man">Baby Man by Fruit Bats</a>

Jens Lekman: ‘Songs For Other People’s Weddings’

<a href="https://jenslekman.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-other-people-s-weddings">Songs for Other People’s Weddings by Jens Lekman</a>

Maruja: ‘Pain To Power’





Parcels: ‘Loved’

<a href="https://parcelsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/loved-1">LOVED by Parcels</a>

Sidney Minsky Sargeant: ‘Lunga’

<a href="https://sydneyminskysargeant.bandcamp.com/album/lunga">Lunga by Sydney Minsky Sargeant</a>

Will Paquin: ‘Hahaha’

<a href="https://willpaquin.bandcamp.com/album/hahaha">Hahaha by Will Paquin</a>

19 settembre 2025

Biffy Clyro: ‘Futique’





Black Lips: ‘Season Of The Peach’

<a href="https://blacklips.bandcamp.com/album/season-of-the-peach">Season of the Peach by Black Lips</a>

Mum: ‘History Of Silence’

<a href="https://mumband.bandcamp.com/album/history-of-silence">History of Silence by múm</a>

NewDad: ‘Altar’





Nation Of Language: ‘Dance Called Memory’

<a href="https://nationoflanguage.bandcamp.com/album/dance-called-memory">Dance Called Memory by Nation of Language</a>

The Divine Comedy: ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’





Wednesday: ‘Bleeds’

<a href="https://wednesdayband.bandcamp.com/album/bleeds">Bleeds by Wednesday</a>

26 settembre 2025

Bright Eyes: ‘Kids Table’ EP

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/kids-table">Kids Table by Bright Eyes</a>

Cate Le Bon: ‘Michelangelo Dying’

<a href="https://catelebon.bandcamp.com/album/michelangelo-dying">Michelangelo Dying by Cate Le Bon</a>

Emily Yacina: ‘Veilfall’

<a href="https://emilyyacina.bandcamp.com/album/veilfall">Veilfall by Emily Yacina</a>

Geese: ‘Getting Killed’

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/getting-killed">Getting Killed by Geese</a>

Jeff Tweedy: ‘Twilight Override’

<a href="https://jefftweedy.bandcamp.com/album/twilight-override">Twilight Override by Jeff Tweedy</a>

Neko Case: ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green’

<a href="https://nekocaseofficial.bandcamp.com/album/neon-grey-midnight-green">Neon Grey Midnight Green by Neko Case</a>

Purity Ring: ‘Purity Ring’

<a href="https://purityringthing.bandcamp.com/album/purity-ring-2">Purity Ring by Purity Ring</a>

Sprints: ‘All That Is Over’

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-is-over">All That Is Over by SPRINTS</a>