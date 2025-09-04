Ecco ciò che esce a settembre

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

5 settembre 2025

Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’

Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’

David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’

El Michels Affair: ’24 Hr Sports’

Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’

Saint Etienne: ‘International’


Shame: ‘Cutthroat’

Suede: ‘Antidepressants’


12 settembre 2025

Algernon Cadwallader: ‘Trying Not To Have A Thought’

Ariel Pink: ‘With You Every Night’

Baxter Dury: ‘Allbarone’

Dancer: ‘More Or Less’

Fruit Bats: ‘Baby Man’

Jens Lekman: ‘Songs For Other People’s Weddings’

Maruja: ‘Pain To Power’


Parcels: ‘Loved’

Sidney Minsky Sargeant: ‘Lunga’

Will Paquin: ‘Hahaha’

19 settembre 2025

Biffy Clyro: ‘Futique’


Black Lips: ‘Season Of The Peach’

Mum: ‘History Of Silence’

NewDad: ‘Altar’


Nation Of Language: ‘Dance Called Memory’

The Divine Comedy: ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’


Wednesday: ‘Bleeds’

26 settembre 2025

Bright Eyes: ‘Kids Table’ EP

Cate Le Bon: ‘Michelangelo Dying’

Emily Yacina: ‘Veilfall’

Geese: ‘Getting Killed’

Jeff Tweedy: ‘Twilight Override’

Neko Case: ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green’

Purity Ring: ‘Purity Ring’

Sprints: ‘All That Is Over’

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario