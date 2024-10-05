Ecco cosa esce a ottobre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

4 ottobre 2024

A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Synthetizer’

Caribou: ‘Honey’

Cumgirl8: ‘The 8th Cumming’

Geordie Greep: ‘The New Sound’

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead’

Half Waif: ‘See You At The Marypole’

Jake Bugg: ‘A Modern Day Distraction’


The Hard Quartet: ‘The Hard Quartet’

The Smile: ‘Cutouts’


11 ottobre 2024

Current Joys: ‘Easy My Love’

Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’

The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’

18 ottobre 2024

Christopher Owens: ‘I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’

Japandroids: ‘Fate & Alcohol’

Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’

Karate: ‘Make It Fit’

MC5: ‘Heavy Lifting’


Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’

Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates’

25 ottobre 2024

Amyl And The Sniffers: ‘Cartoon Darkness’

Elias Rønnenfelt: ‘Heavy Glory’

Euros Childs: ‘Beehive Beach’


Laura Marling: ‘Patterns In Repeat’

One True Pairing: ‘Endless Rain’

Peach Pit: ‘Magpie’


Pixies: ‘The Night The Zombies Came’


Soccer Mommy: ‘Evergreen’

The Courteeners: ‘Pink Cactus Café’


Underworld: ‘Strawberry Hotel’


