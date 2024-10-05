Ecco cosa esce a ottobre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:
4 ottobre 2024
A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Synthetizer’
Caribou: ‘Honey’
Cumgirl8: ‘The 8th Cumming’
Geordie Greep: ‘The New Sound’
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead’
Half Waif: ‘See You At The Marypole’
Jake Bugg: ‘A Modern Day Distraction’
The Hard Quartet: ‘The Hard Quartet’
The Smile: ‘Cutouts’
11 ottobre 2024
Current Joys: ‘Easy My Love’
Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’
The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’
18 ottobre 2024
Christopher Owens: ‘I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’
Japandroids: ‘Fate & Alcohol’
Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’
Karate: ‘Make It Fit’
MC5: ‘Heavy Lifting’
Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’
Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’
W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates’
25 ottobre 2024
Amyl And The Sniffers: ‘Cartoon Darkness’
Elias Rønnenfelt: ‘Heavy Glory’
Euros Childs: ‘Beehive Beach’
Laura Marling: ‘Patterns In Repeat’
One True Pairing: ‘Endless Rain’
Peach Pit: ‘Magpie’
Pixies: ‘The Night The Zombies Came’
Soccer Mommy: ‘Evergreen’
The Courteeners: ‘Pink Cactus Café’
Underworld: ‘Strawberry Hotel’