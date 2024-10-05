Ecco cosa esce a ottobre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

4 ottobre 2024

A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Synthetizer’

<a href="https://aplacetoburystrangers.bandcamp.com/album/synthesizer">Synthesizer by A Place To Bury Strangers</a>

Caribou: ‘Honey’

<a href="https://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/honey-2">Honey by Caribou</a>

Cumgirl8: ‘The 8th Cumming’

<a href="https://cumgirl8band.bandcamp.com/album/cumgirl8">cumgirl8 by cumgirl8</a>

Geordie Greep: ‘The New Sound’

<a href="https://geordiegreep.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-sound">The New Sound by Geordie Greep</a>

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead’

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/no-title-as-of-13-february-2024-28340-dead">“NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

Half Waif: ‘See You At The Marypole’

<a href="https://halfwaif.bandcamp.com/album/see-you-at-the-maypole">See You At The Maypole by Half Waif</a>

Jake Bugg: ‘A Modern Day Distraction’



﻿

The Hard Quartet: ‘The Hard Quartet’

<a href="https://thehardquartet.bandcamp.com/album/the-hard-quartet">The Hard Quartet by The Hard Quartet</a>

The Smile: ‘Cutouts’





11 ottobre 2024

Current Joys: ‘Easy My Love’

<a href="https://currentjoys.bandcamp.com/album/east-my-love">East My Love by Current Joys</a>

Field Music: ‘Limits Of Language’

<a href="https://fieldmusic.bandcamp.com/album/limits-of-language">Limits of Language by Field Music</a>

The Linda Lindas: ‘No Obligation’

<a href="https://thelindalindas.bandcamp.com/album/no-obligation">No Obligation by The Linda Lindas</a>

18 ottobre 2024

Christopher Owens: ‘ I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’

<a href="https://christopherowens.bandcamp.com/album/i-wanna-run-barefoot-through-your-hair">I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair by Christopher Owens</a>

Japandroids: ‘Fate & Alcohol’

<a href="https://japandroids.bandcamp.com/album/fate-alcohol">Fate & Alcohol by Japandroids</a>

Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’

<a href="https://jordananye.bandcamp.com/album/lively-premonition">Lively Premonition by Jordana</a>

Karate: ‘Make It Fit’

<a href="https://karateallston.bandcamp.com/album/make-it-fit">Make It Fit by Karate</a>

MC5: ‘Heavy Lifting’





Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’

<a href="https://napeyes.bandcamp.com/album/the-neon-gate">The Neon Gate by Nap Eyes</a>

Porridge Radio: ‘ Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/clouds-in-the-sky-they-will-always-be-there-for-me">Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me by Porridge Radio</a>

W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates’

<a href="https://whlung.bandcamp.com/album/every-inch-of-earth-pulsates">Every Inch of Earth Pulsates by W. H. Lung</a>

25 ottobre 2024

Amyl And The Sniffers: ‘Cartoon Darkness’

<a href="https://amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com/album/cartoon-darkness">Cartoon Darkness by Amyl and the Sniffers</a>

Elias Rønnenfelt: ‘Heavy Glory’

<a href="https://eliasronnenfelt.bandcamp.com/album/heavy-glory">Heavy Glory by Elias Rønnenfelt</a>

Euros Childs: ‘Beehive Beach’





Laura Marling: ‘Patterns In Repeat’

<a href="https://lauramarling.bandcamp.com/album/patterns-in-repeat">Patterns in Repeat by Laura Marling</a>

One True Pairing: ‘Endless Rain’

<a href="https://onetruepairing.bandcamp.com/album/endless-rain">Endless Rain by One True Pairing</a>

Peach Pit: ‘Magpie’





Pixies: ‘The Night The Zombies Came’





Soccer Mommy: ‘Evergreen’

<a href="https://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/evergreen">Evergreen by soccer mommy</a>

The Courteeners: ‘Pink Cactus Café’





Underworld: ‘Strawberry Hotel’



