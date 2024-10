Ecco cosa esce a ottobre

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazione già rese note:

Synthesizer by A Place To Bury Strangers

Honey by Caribou

cumgirl8 by cumgirl8

The New Sound by Geordie Greep

“NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

See You At The Maypole by Half Waif





The Hard Quartet by The Hard Quartet

East My Love by Current Joys

Limits of Language by Field Music

No Obligation by The Linda Lindas

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair by Christopher Owens

Fate & Alcohol by Japandroids

Lively Premonition by Jordana

Make It Fit by Karate

The Neon Gate by Nap Eyes

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’