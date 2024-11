È giunto il weekend in cui tornano i Cure

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Cure: ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

Dream-rock



2. Mount Eerie: ‘Night Palace’

Experimental-rock

Night Palace by Mount Eerie

3. Thus Love: ‘All Pleasure’

Post-punk

All Pleasure by THUS LOVE

4. Peter Perrett: ‘The Cleansing’

Brit-rock

The Cleansing by Peter Perrett

5. Deary: ‘Aurelia’ EP

Noise-pop

Aurelia by deary

6. Fionn Reagan: ‘O Avalanche’

Art-folk

O AVALANCHE by Fionn Regan

7. Haley Heynderickx: ‘Seed Of A Seed‘

Country-folk

Seed of a Seed by Haley Heynderickx

8. Trust Fund: ‘Has It Been A While’

Indie-folk

Has It Been A While? by trust fund

9. Jennifer Castle: ‘Camelot’

Sophisti-folk

Camelot by Jennifer Castle

10. Skye Wallace: ‘The Act Of Living’

Dream-folk

What Is Real? by Skye Wallace

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sarah Neufeld & Richard Reed Parry & Rebecca Foon, Katrina Ford, Sarah Blasko, Mystery Tiime.