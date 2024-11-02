È giunto il weekend in cui tornano i Cure

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Cure: ‘Songs Of A Lost World’
Dream-rock
2. Mount Eerie: ‘Night Palace’
Experimental-rock
3. Thus Love: ‘All Pleasure’
Post-punk
4. Peter Perrett: ‘The Cleansing’
Brit-rock
5. Deary: ‘Aurelia’ EP
Noise-pop
6. Fionn Reagan: ‘O Avalanche’
Art-folk
7. Haley Heynderickx: ‘Seed Of A Seed‘
Country-folk
8. Trust Fund: ‘Has It Been A While’
Indie-folk
9. Jennifer Castle: ‘Camelot’
Sophisti-folk
10. Skye Wallace: ‘The Act Of Living’
Dream-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sarah Neufeld & Richard Reed Parry & Rebecca Foon, Katrina Ford, Sarah Blasko, Mystery Tiime.