È giunto il weekend in cui tornano i Cure

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Cure: ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

Dream-rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Mount Eerie: ‘Night Palace’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://pwelverumandsun.bandcamp.com/album/night-palace">Night Palace by Mount Eerie</a>

3. Thus Love: ‘All Pleasure’

Post-punk

<a href="https://thuslove.bandcamp.com/album/all-pleasure">All Pleasure by THUS LOVE</a>

4. Peter Perrett: ‘The Cleansing’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://peterperrett.bandcamp.com/album/the-cleansing">The Cleansing by Peter Perrett</a>

5. Deary: ‘Aurelia’ EP

Noise-pop

<a href="https://deary.bandcamp.com/album/aurelia">Aurelia by deary</a>

6. Fionn Reagan: ‘O Avalanche’

Art-folk

<a href="https://fionnregan.bandcamp.com/album/o-avalanche">O AVALANCHE by Fionn Regan</a>

7. Haley Heynderickx: ‘Seed Of A Seed‘

Country-folk

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://haleyheynderickx.bandcamp.com/album/seed-of-a-seed">Seed of a Seed by Haley Heynderickx</a>

8. Trust Fund: ‘Has It Been A While’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://trustfund.bandcamp.com/album/has-it-been-a-while">Has It Been A While? by trust fund</a>

9. Jennifer Castle: ‘Camelot’

Sophisti-folk

<a href="https://jennifercastle.bandcamp.com/album/camelot">Camelot by Jennifer Castle</a>

10. Skye Wallace: ‘The Act Of Living’

Dream-folk

<a href="https://skyewallace.bandcamp.com/track/what-is-real">What Is Real? by Skye Wallace</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Sarah Neufeld & Richard Reed Parry & Rebecca Foon, Katrina Ford, Sarah Blasko, Mystery Tiime.