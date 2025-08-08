Ethel Cain, No Joy e Black Keys tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ethel Cain: ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’

Experimental-folk



2. No Joy: ‘Bugland’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://nojoy.bandcamp.com/album/bugland">Bugland by No Joy</a>

3. Anamanaguchi: ‘Anyway’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://anamanaguchi.bandcamp.com/album/anyway">Anyway by Anamanaguchi</a>

4. Wombo: ‘Danger In Fives’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://womborocks.bandcamp.com/album/danger-in-fives">Danger in Fives by Wombo</a>

5. Ada Lea: ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://adaleamusic.bandcamp.com/album/when-i-paint-my-masterpiece">when i paint my masterpiece by Ada Lea</a>

6. Teethe: ‘Magic Of The Sale’

Slowcore

<a href="https://teethe.bandcamp.com/album/magic-of-the-sale">Magic Of The Sale by Teethe</a>

7. Osees: ‘Abomination Revealed At Last’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://ohsees.bandcamp.com/album/abomination-revealed-at-last">ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST by Osees</a>

8. Chris Staples: ‘Don’t Worry’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://chrisstaples.bandcamp.com/album/dont-worry">Don’t Worry by chris staples</a>

9. Field Medic: ‘Surrender Instead’

Bedroom-folk

<a href="https://fieldmedic.bandcamp.com/album/surrender-instead">surrender instead by Field Medic</a>

10. The Black Keys: ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

Pop-rock

