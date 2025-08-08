Ethel Cain, No Joy e Black Keys tra le uscite di oggi

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ethel Cain: ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’
Experimental-folk

2. No Joy: ‘Bugland’
Alt-rock

3. Anamanaguchi: ‘Anyway’
Noise-rock

4. Wombo: ‘Danger In Fives’
Alt-rock

5. Ada Lea: ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’
Alt-folk

6. Teethe: ‘Magic Of The Sale’
Slowcore

7. Osees: ‘Abomination Revealed At Last’
Garage-punk

8. Chris Staples: ‘Don’t Worry’
Indie-folk

9. Field Medic: ‘Surrender Instead’
Bedroom-folk

10. The Black Keys: ‘No Rain, No Flowers’
Pop-rock

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario