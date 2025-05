Ezra Furman, Pete Doherty e Matt Maltese tra i nuovi album di questi giorni

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’

Art-rock

Goodbye Small Head by Ezra Furman

2. Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’

Alt-folk



3. Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’

Chamber-pop



4. Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’

Classic-rock

Metalhorse by Billy Nomates / Tor

5. Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’

Electro-pop

Better Dreaming by Tune-Yards

6. M(h)aol: ‘Something Soft’

Post-punk

Something Soft by M(h)aol

7. Friendship: ‘Caveman Wakes Up’

Alt-country

Caveman Wakes Up by Friendship

8. Pelican: ‘Flickering Resonance’

Post-metal

Flickering Resonance by Pelican

9. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Carpe Diem, Moonman’

Heavy-psych

Carpe Diem, Moonman by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

10. Spill Tab: ‘Angie’

Alt-pop

ANGIE by spill tab

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Gotobeds, Grails, Hundredth, Ekkstacy, The Sherlocks, Artificial Go, Dan Mangan.