Ezra Furman, Pete Doherty e Matt Maltese tra i nuovi album di questi giorni

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’

Art-rock

<a href="https://ezrafurman.bandcamp.com/album/goodbye-small-head">Goodbye Small Head by Ezra Furman</a>

2. Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’

Alt-folk

3. Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’

Chamber-pop



4. Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’

Classic-rock

<a href="https://billynomates.bandcamp.com/album/metalhorse">Metalhorse by Billy Nomates / Tor</a>

5. Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://tune-yards.bandcamp.com/album/better-dreaming">Better Dreaming by Tune-Yards</a>

6. M(h)aol: ‘Something Soft’

Post-punk

<a href="https://mhaol.bandcamp.com/album/something-soft">Something Soft by M(h)aol</a>

7. Friendship: ‘Caveman Wakes Up’

Alt-country

<a href="https://friendshipphl.bandcamp.com/album/caveman-wakes-up">Caveman Wakes Up by Friendship</a>

8. Pelican: ‘Flickering Resonance’

Post-metal

<a href="https://pelican.bandcamp.com/album/flickering-resonance">Flickering Resonance by Pelican</a>

9. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Carpe Diem, Moonman’

Heavy-psych

<a href="https://psycrumpofficial.bandcamp.com/album/carpe-diem-moonman">Carpe Diem, Moonman by Psychedelic Porn Crumpets</a>

10. Spill Tab: ‘Angie’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://spilltab.bandcamp.com/album/angie-1">ANGIE by spill tab</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Gotobeds, Grails, Hundredth, Ekkstacy, The Sherlocks, Artificial Go, Dan Mangan.