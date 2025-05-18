Ezra Furman, Pete Doherty e Matt Maltese tra i nuovi album di questi giorni

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ezra Furman: ‘Goodbye Small Head’
Art-rock

2. Peter Doherty: ‘Felt Better Alive’
Alt-folk

3. Matt Maltese: ‘Hers’
Chamber-pop

4. Billy Nomates: ‘Metalhorse’
Classic-rock

5. Tune-Yards: ‘Better Dreaming’
Electro-pop

6. M(h)aol: ‘Something Soft’
Post-punk

7. Friendship: ‘Caveman Wakes Up’
Alt-country

8. Pelican: ‘Flickering Resonance’
Post-metal

9. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: ‘Carpe Diem, Moonman’
Heavy-psych

10. Spill Tab: ‘Angie’
Alt-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Gotobeds, Grails, Hundredth, Ekkstacy, The Sherlocks, Artificial Go, Dan Mangan.

