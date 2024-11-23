Father John Misty, Michael Kiwanuka e Kim Deal tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Father John Misty: ‘Mahashmashana’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com/album/mahashmashana-2">Mahashmashana by FATHER JOHN MISTY</a>

2. Kim Deal: ‘Nobody Loves You More’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://kimdeal.bandcamp.com/album/nobody-loves-you-more">Nobody Loves You More by Kim Deal</a>

3. Michael Kiwanuka: ‘Small Changes’

Soft-soul



4. Warhaus: ‘Karaoke Moon’

Art-pop



5. Heavy Moss: ‘Dead Slow’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://heavymoss.bandcamp.com/album/dead-slow">Dead Slow by Heavy Moss</a>

6. Say Lou Lou: ‘Dust’

Indie-pop



7. Simon Joyner: ‘Coyote Buttefly’

Country-folk

<a href="https://simonjoyner.bandcamp.com/album/coyote-butterfly-2">Coyote Butterfly by Simon Joyner</a>

8. Marilyn Manson: ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1’

Gothic-rock

<a href="https://marilynmanson.bandcamp.com/album/one-assassination-under-god-chapter-1">One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 by Marilyn Manson</a>

9. Joan Armatrading: ‘How Did This Happen and What Does It Now Mean’

Pop-rock

