Father John Misty, Michael Kiwanuka e Kim Deal tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Father John Misty: ‘Mahashmashana’

Soft-rock

Mahashmashana by FATHER JOHN MISTY

2. Kim Deal: ‘Nobody Loves You More’

Alt-rock

Nobody Loves You More by Kim Deal

3. Michael Kiwanuka: ‘Small Changes’

Soft-soul



4. Warhaus: ‘Karaoke Moon’

Art-pop



5. Heavy Moss: ‘Dead Slow’

Psych-rock

Dead Slow by Heavy Moss

6. Say Lou Lou: ‘Dust’

Indie-pop



7. Simon Joyner: ‘Coyote Buttefly’

Country-folk

Coyote Butterfly by Simon Joyner

8. Marilyn Manson: ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1’

Gothic-rock

One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 by Marilyn Manson

9. Joan Armatrading: ‘How Did This Happen and What Does It Now Mean’

Pop-rock