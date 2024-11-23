Father John Misty, Michael Kiwanuka e Kim Deal tra le uscite del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Father John Misty: ‘Mahashmashana’
Soft-rock
2. Kim Deal: ‘Nobody Loves You More’
Alt-rock
3. Michael Kiwanuka: ‘Small Changes’
Soft-soul
4. Warhaus: ‘Karaoke Moon’
Art-pop
5. Heavy Moss: ‘Dead Slow’
Psych-rock
6. Say Lou Lou: ‘Dust’
Indie-pop
7. Simon Joyner: ‘Coyote Buttefly’
Country-folk
8. Marilyn Manson: ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1’
Gothic-rock
9. Joan Armatrading: ‘How Did This Happen and What Does It Now Mean’
Pop-rock
10. The Coward Brothers: ‘The Coward Brothers’
Pub-rock