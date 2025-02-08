LE ULTIME

Gli album del weekend, con Sharon Van Etten, Squid e Heartworms

Scritto il
Pubblicato inNews Uscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’
Synth-rock

2. Squid: ‘Cowards’
Experimental-rock

3. Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’
Gothic-rock

4. Facs: ‘Wish Defense’
Alt-rock

5. Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’
Alt-pop/rock

6. Low Roar: ‘House In The Woods’
Ambient-pop

7. Sarah Klang: ‘Beautiful Woman’
Art-folk

8. Rats On Rafts: ‘Deep Below’
Post-punk

9. Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’
Pop-rock

10. Guided By Voices: ‘Universe Room’
Alt-rock

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario