Gli album del weekend, con Sharon Van Etten, Squid e Heartworms

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’

Synth-rock

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory by Sharon Van Etten

2. Squid: ‘Cowards’

Experimental-rock

Cowards by Squid

3. Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’

Gothic-rock



4. Facs: ‘Wish Defense’

Alt-rock

Wish Defense by FACS

5. Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’

Alt-pop/rock

year of the slug by Caroline Rose

6. Low Roar: ‘House In The Woods’

Ambient-pop



7. Sarah Klang: ‘Beautiful Woman’

Art-folk

Beautiful Woman by Sarah Klang

8. Rats On Rafts: ‘Deep Below’

Post-punk

Deep Below by Rats on Rafts

9. Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’

Pop-rock