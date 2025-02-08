Gli album del weekend, con Sharon Van Etten, Squid e Heartworms

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory: ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’

Synth-rock

<a href="https://sharonvanetten.bandcamp.com/album/sharon-van-etten-the-attachment-theory">Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory by Sharon Van Etten</a>

2. Squid: ‘Cowards’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/cowards">Cowards by Squid</a>

3. Heartworms: ‘Glutton For Punishment’

Gothic-rock



4. Facs: ‘Wish Defense’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://wearefacs.bandcamp.com/album/wish-defense">Wish Defense by FACS</a>

5. Caroline Rose: ‘Year Of The Slug’

Alt-pop/rock

<a href="https://carolinerosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-slug">year of the slug by Caroline Rose</a>

6. Low Roar: ‘House In The Woods’

Ambient-pop

7. Sarah Klang: ‘Beautiful Woman’

Art-folk

<a href="https://sarahklang.bandcamp.com/album/beautiful-woman">Beautiful Woman by Sarah Klang</a>

8. Rats On Rafts: ‘Deep Below’

Post-punk

<a href="https://ratsonrafts.bandcamp.com/album/deep-below-2">Deep Below by Rats on Rafts</a>

9. Inhaler: ‘Open Wide’

Pop-rock

