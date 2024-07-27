Gli esordi di Brigitte Calls Me Baby e Robber Robber definiscono il weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘Future Is Our Way Out’
Jangle-pop
2. Robber Robber: ‘Wild Guess’
Experimental-rock
3. Wand: ‘Vertigo’
Alt-rock
4. Crack Cloud: ‘Red Mile’
Art-rock
5. Cults: ‘To The Ghosts’
Indie-pop
6. Empire Of The Sun: ‘Ask That God’
Electro-pop
7. Nightshift: ‘Homosapien’
Noise-pop
8. Sinai Vessel: ‘I Sing’
Alt-rock
9. Alex Izenberg: ‘Alex Izenberg & The Exiles’
Art-pop
10. Ben Seretan: ‘Allora’
Alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Humanist, Lime Cordiale, Ogbert The Nerd, American Aquarium, Clothing, The Red Clay Strays.