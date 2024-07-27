Gli esordi di Brigitte Calls Me Baby e Robber Robber definiscono il weekend

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘Future Is Our Way Out’
Jangle-pop

2. Robber Robber: ‘Wild Guess’
Experimental-rock

3. Wand: ‘Vertigo’
Alt-rock

4. Crack Cloud: ‘Red Mile’
Art-rock

5. Cults: ‘To The Ghosts’
Indie-pop

6. Empire Of The Sun: ‘Ask That God’
Electro-pop

7. Nightshift: ‘Homosapien’
Noise-pop

8. Sinai Vessel: ‘I Sing’
Alt-rock

9. Alex Izenberg: ‘Alex Izenberg & The Exiles’
Art-pop

10. Ben Seretan: ‘Allora’
Alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Humanist, Lime Cordiale, Ogbert The Nerd, American Aquarium, Clothing, The Red Clay Strays.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario