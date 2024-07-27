Gli esordi di Brigitte Calls Me Baby e Robber Robber definiscono il weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘Future Is Our Way Out’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://brigittecallsmebaby.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-is-our-way-out">The Future Is Our Way Out by Brigitte Calls Me Baby</a>

2. Robber Robber: ‘Wild Guess’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://robberrobber.bandcamp.com/album/wild-guess">Wild Guess by Robber Robber</a>

3. Wand: ‘Vertigo’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://wand.bandcamp.com/album/vertigo">Vertigo by Wand</a>

4. Crack Cloud: ‘Red Mile’

Art-rock

<a href="https://crackcloud.bandcamp.com/album/red-mile">Red Mile by Crack Cloud</a>

5. Cults: ‘To The Ghosts’

Indie-pop

6. Empire Of The Sun: ‘Ask That God’

Electro-pop



7. Nightshift: ‘Homosapien’

Noise-pop

<a href="https://nightshiftgroup.bandcamp.com/album/homosapien">Homosapien by Nightshift</a>

8. Sinai Vessel: ‘I Sing’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://sinaivessel.bandcamp.com/album/i-sing">I SING by sinai vessel</a>

9. Alex Izenberg: ‘Alex Izenberg & The Exiles’

Art-pop

<a href="https://alexizenberg.bandcamp.com/album/alex-izenberg-the-exiles">Alex Izenberg & The Exiles by Alex Izenberg</a>

10. Ben Seretan: ‘Allora’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://benseretan.bandcamp.com/album/allora">Allora by Ben Seretan</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Humanist, Lime Cordiale, Ogbert The Nerd, American Aquarium, Clothing, The Red Clay Strays.