Haim e U.S. Girls tra i dischi in uscita oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. University: ‘McCartney, It’ll Be OK’
Experimental-rock

2. U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’
Blue-eyed soul

3. Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’
Noise-rock

4. Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’
Experimental-punk

5. Haim: ‘I Quit’
Alt-pop

6. S.G. Goodman: ‘Planting By The Signs’
Alt-country

7. Daily Toll: ‘A Profound Non-Event’
Alt-rock

8. Benét: ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’
Indie-rock

9. Tan Cologne: ‘Unknown Beyond’
Dream-pop

10. Water Machine: ‘God Park’
Art-punk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Matmos, GoGo Penguin, Lloyd Carner, James McMurtry, Yungblud, Benson Boone.

 

