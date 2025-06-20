Haim e U.S. Girls tra i dischi in uscita oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. University: ‘McCartney, It’ll Be OK’
Experimental-rock
2. U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’
Blue-eyed soul
3. Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’
Noise-rock
4. Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’
Experimental-punk
5. Haim: ‘I Quit’
Alt-pop
6. S.G. Goodman: ‘Planting By The Signs’
Alt-country
7. Daily Toll: ‘A Profound Non-Event’
Alt-rock
8. Benét: ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’
Indie-rock
9. Tan Cologne: ‘Unknown Beyond’
Dream-pop
10. Water Machine: ‘God Park’
Art-punk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Matmos, GoGo Penguin, Lloyd Carner, James McMurtry, Yungblud, Benson Boone.