Haim e U.S. Girls tra i dischi in uscita oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. University: ‘McCartney, It’ll Be OK’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://abandcalleduniversity.bandcamp.com/album/mccartney-itll-be-ok-2">McCartney, It’ll Be OK by UNIVERSITY</a>

2. U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’

Blue-eyed soul

<a href="https://usgirls.bandcamp.com/album/scratch-it">Scratch It by U.S. Girls</a>

3. Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://hotlinetnt.bandcamp.com/album/raspberry-moon">Raspberry Moon by Hotline TNT</a>

4. Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’

Experimental-punk

<a href="https://tropicalfstorm.bandcamp.com/album/fairyland-codex">Fairyland Codex by TFS</a>

5. Haim: ‘I Quit’

Alt-pop

6. S.G. Goodman: ‘Planting By The Signs’

Alt-country

<a href="https://sggoodman.bandcamp.com/album/planting-by-the-signs">Planting by the Signs by S.G. Goodman</a>

7. Daily Toll: ‘A Profound Non-Event’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://dailytoll.bandcamp.com/album/a-profound-non-event">A Profound Non-Event by Daily Toll</a>

8. Benét: ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://benantics.bandcamp.com/album/make-em-laugh">Make ‘Em Laugh by Benét</a>

9. Tan Cologne: ‘Unknown Beyond’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://tancologne.bandcamp.com/album/unknown-beyond">Unknown Beyond by Tan Cologne</a>

10. Water Machine: ‘God Park’

Art-punk

<a href="https://watermachine.bandcamp.com/album/god-park">God Park by Water Machine</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Matmos, GoGo Penguin, Lloyd Carner, James McMurtry, Yungblud, Benson Boone.