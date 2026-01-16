I 10 dischi più interessanti del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’

Rap-rock

<a href="https://sleafordmods.bandcamp.com/album/the-demise-of-planet-x">The Demise of Planet X by Sleaford Mods</a>

2. Westside Cowboy: ‘So Much Country ‘Till We Get There’ EP

Britainicana

<a href="https://westsidecowboy.bandcamp.com/album/so-much-country-till-we-get-there">So Much Country ‘Till We Get There by Westside Cowboy</a>

3. Shaking Hand: ‘Shaking Hand’

Math-rock

<a href="https://shakinghandband.bandcamp.com/album/shaking-hand">Shaking Hand by Shaking Hand</a>

4. Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://courtneymarieandrews.bandcamp.com/album/valentine">Valentine by Courtney Marie Andrews</a>

5. Jana Horn: ‘Jana Horn’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://janahorn.bandcamp.com/album/jana-horn-2">Jana Horn by Jana Horn</a>

6. Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://sassy009.bandcamp.com/album/dreamer-3">Dreamer+ by Sassy 009</a>

7. Peaer: ‘Doppelgänger’

Slowcore

<a href="https://peaer.bandcamp.com/album/doppelg-nger-2">doppelgänger by peaer</a>

8. Amanda Bergman: ‘Embraced For A Second As We Die’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://amandabergman.bandcamp.com/album/embraced-for-a-second-as-we-die">embraced for a second as we die by Amanda Bergman</a>

9. Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://langhorne-slim.bandcamp.com/album/the-dreamin-kind">The Dreamin’ Kind by Langhorne Slim</a>

10. Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://togetherpangea.bandcamp.com/album/eat-myself">Eat Myself by Together Pangea</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, DZ Deathrays, Cavetown, Robbie Williams, Soen, Ya Tseen, Liz Uninvited, Nat & Alex Wolff, Wormy, Clothesline From Hell, The Sha La Das, Hunny, Imarhan, Xiu Xiu (cover), Daniel Blumberg (OST).