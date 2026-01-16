I 10 dischi più interessanti del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’
Rap-rock
2. Westside Cowboy: ‘So Much Country ‘Till We Get There’ EP
Britainicana
3. Shaking Hand: ‘Shaking Hand’
Math-rock
4. Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’
Indie-folk
5. Jana Horn: ‘Jana Horn’
Alt-folk
6. Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’
Alt-pop
7. Peaer: ‘Doppelgänger’
Slowcore
8. Amanda Bergman: ‘Embraced For A Second As We Die’
Soft-rock
9. Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’
Folk-rock
10. Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’
Alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, DZ Deathrays, Cavetown, Robbie Williams, Soen, Ya Tseen, Liz Uninvited, Nat & Alex Wolff, Wormy, Clothesline From Hell, The Sha La Das, Hunny, Imarhan, Xiu Xiu (cover), Daniel Blumberg (OST).