I 10 dischi più interessanti del weekend

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’
Rap-rock

2. Westside Cowboy: ‘So Much Country ‘Till We Get There’ EP
Britainicana

3. Shaking Hand: ‘Shaking Hand’
Math-rock

4. Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’
Indie-folk

5. Jana Horn: ‘Jana Horn’
Alt-folk

6. Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’
Alt-pop

7. Peaer: ‘Doppelgänger’
Slowcore

8. Amanda Bergman: ‘Embraced For A Second As We Die’
Soft-rock

9. Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’
Folk-rock

10. Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’
Alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, DZ Deathrays, Cavetown, Robbie Williams, Soen, Ya Tseen, Liz Uninvited, Nat & Alex Wolff, Wormy, Clothesline From Hell, The Sha La Das, Hunny, Imarhan, Xiu Xiu (cover), Daniel Blumberg (OST).

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario