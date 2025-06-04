I dischi che arrivano in questo giugno 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

6 giugno 2025

Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’

<a href="https://bornruffians.bandcamp.com/album/beautys-pride">Beauty’s Pride by Born Ruffians</a>

Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’

<a href="https://deathinvegas.bandcamp.com/album/death-mask">Death Mask by Death in Vegas</a>

Finn Wolfhart: ‘Happy Birthday’





Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’

<a href="https://lifeguardband100.bandcamp.com/album/ripped-and-torn">Ripped and Torn by Lifeguard</a>

Pulp: ‘More’

<a href="https://pulpmusic.bandcamp.com/album/more">More by Pulp</a>

Wavves: ‘Spun’

<a href="https://wavvesband.bandcamp.com/track/spun">Spun by Wavves</a>

13 giugno 2025

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phamtom Island’

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/phantom-island">Phantom Island by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: ‘Talkin To The Trees’





Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’





Swell Season: ‘Forward’





The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’

<a href="https://thebugclub.bandcamp.com/album/very-human-features">Very Human Features by The Bug Club</a>

20 giugno 2025

Haim: ‘I Quit’



Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’

<a href="https://hotlinetnt.bandcamp.com/album/raspberry-moon">Raspberry Moon by Hotline TNT</a>

Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’

<a href="https://tropicalfstorm.bandcamp.com/album/fairyland-codex">Fairyland Codex by TFS</a>

University: ‘McCartney, I’ll Be OK’

<a href="https://abandcalleduniversity.bandcamp.com/album/mccartney-itll-be-ok-2">McCartney, It’ll Be OK by UNIVERSITY</a>

U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’

<a href="https://usgirls.bandcamp.com/album/scratch-it">Scratch It by U.S. Girls</a>

27 giugno 2025

BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’

<a href="https://bc-camplight.bandcamp.com/album/a-sober-conversation">A Sober Conversation by BC Camplight</a>

Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’

<a href="https://ingridsuperstar.bandcamp.com/album/different-talking">Different Talking by Frankie Cosmos</a>