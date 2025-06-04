I dischi che arrivano in questo giugno 2025

Scritto il

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

6 giugno 2025

Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’

Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’

Finn Wolfhart: ‘Happy Birthday’


Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’

Pulp: ‘More’

Wavves: ‘Spun’

13 giugno 2025

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phamtom Island’

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: ‘Talkin To The Trees’


Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’


Swell Season: ‘Forward’


The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’

20 giugno 2025

Haim: ‘I Quit’


Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’

Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’

University: ‘McCartney, I’ll Be OK’

U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’

27 giugno 2025

BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’

Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’

 

