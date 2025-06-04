I dischi che arrivano in questo giugno 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta iniziando, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
6 giugno 2025
Born Ruffians: ‘Beauty’s Pride’
Death In Vegas: ‘Death Mask’
Finn Wolfhart: ‘Happy Birthday’
Lifeguard: ‘Ripped And Torn’
Pulp: ‘More’
Wavves: ‘Spun’
13 giugno 2025
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: ‘Phamtom Island’
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: ‘Talkin To The Trees’
Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’
Swell Season: ‘Forward’
The Bug Club: ‘Very Human Features’
20 giugno 2025
Haim: ‘I Quit’
Hotline TNT: ‘Raspberry Moon’
Tropical Fuck Storm: ‘Fairyland Codex’
University: ‘McCartney, I’ll Be OK’
U.S. Girls: ‘Scratch It’
27 giugno 2025
BC Camplight: ‘A Sober Conversation’
Frankie Cosmos: ‘Different Talking’