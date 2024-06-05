I dischi che escono a giugno 2024

Gli album che escono nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 giugno 2024

Alfie Templeman: ‘Radio Soul’

<a href="https://alfietempleman.bandcamp.com/album/radiosoul">Radiosoul by Alfie Templeman</a>

Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free’

<a href="https://bonnylighthorseman.bandcamp.com/album/keep-me-on-your-mind-see-you-free">“Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free” by Bonny Light Horseman</a>

Eels: ‘Eels Time!’





Goat Girl: ‘Below The Waste’

<a href="https://goatgirl.bandcamp.com/album/below-the-waste">Below The Waste by Goat Girl</a>

Marina Allen: ‘Eight Pointed Star’

<a href="https://marinagallen.bandcamp.com/album/eight-pointed-star">Eight Pointed Star by Marina Allen</a>

Orlando Weeks: ‘Loja’





Pedro The Lion: ‘Santa Cruz’

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz">Santa Cruz by Pedro The Lion</a>

Strand Of Oaks: ‘Miracle Focus’

<a href="https://strandofoaks.bandcamp.com/album/miracle-focus">Miracle Focus by Strand of Oaks</a>

14 giugno 2024

Been Stellar: ‘Scream From New York’

<a href="https://beenstellar.bandcamp.com/album/scream-from-new-york-ny">Scream from New York, NY by Been Stellar</a>

Cola: ‘The Gloss’

<a href="https://bandcola.bandcamp.com/album/the-gloss">The Gloss by Cola</a>

Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’

<a href="https://isobelcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/bow-to-love-digital">Bow To Love (Digital) by Isobel Campbell</a>

James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’

<a href="https://jvmcmorrow.bandcamp.com/album/wide-open-horses">Wide open, horses by James Vincent McMorrow</a>

John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’





John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’

<a href="https://johngrantmusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-art-of-the-lie">The Art Of The Lie by John Grant</a>

Mike Lindsay: ‘Supershapes Volume 1’

<a href="https://mikelindsay.bandcamp.com/album/supershapes-volume-1">supershapes volume 1 by Mike Lindsay</a>

Moby: ‘Always Centered At Night’

<a href="https://moby.bandcamp.com/album/always-centered-at-night">always centered at night by moby</a>

The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’

<a href="https://thedecemberists.bandcamp.com/album/as-it-ever-was-so-it-will-be-again">As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again by The Decemberists</a>

21 giugno 2024

Emiliana Torrini: ‘Miss Flower’



Emiliana Torrini: 'Miss Flower'

O.: 'Weirdos'

Pond: ‘Strung!’



28 giugno 2024

Dirty Three: ‘Love Changes Everything’

<a href="https://dirtythree.bandcamp.com/album/love-changes-everything">Love Changes Everything by Dirty Three</a>

Guided By Voices: ‘Strut Of Kings’

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/strut-of-kings">Strut of Kings by Guided By Voices</a>

Redd Kross: ‘Redd Kross’

<a href="https://reddkross.bandcamp.com/album/redd-kross">Redd Kross by Redd Kross</a>

The Folk Implosion: ‘Walk Thru Me’

<a href="https://thefolkimplosion.bandcamp.com/album/walk-thru-me">Walk Thru Me by The Folk Implosion</a>

Washed Out: ‘Notes From A Quiet Life’