I dischi che escono a giugno 2024

Scritto il

Gli album che escono nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

7 giugno 2024

Alfie Templeman: ‘Radio Soul’

Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free’

Eels: ‘Eels Time!’


Goat Girl: ‘Below The Waste’

Marina Allen: ‘Eight Pointed Star’

Orlando Weeks: ‘Loja’


Pedro The Lion: ‘Santa Cruz’

Strand Of Oaks: ‘Miracle Focus’

14 giugno 2024

Been Stellar: ‘Scream From New York’

Cola: ‘The Gloss’

Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’

James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’

John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’


John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’

Mike Lindsay: ‘Supershapes Volume 1’

Moby: ‘Always Centered At Night’

The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’

21 giugno 2024

Emiliana Torrini: ‘Miss Flower’


 

 

 

Pond: ‘Strung!’


28 giugno 2024

Dirty Three: ‘Love Changes Everything’

Guided By Voices: ‘Strut Of Kings’

Redd Kross: ‘Redd Kross’

The Folk Implosion: ‘Walk Thru Me’

Washed Out: ‘Notes From A Quiet Life’

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario