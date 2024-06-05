I dischi che escono a giugno 2024

Gli album che escono nel mese appena iniziato, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
7 giugno 2024
Alfie Templeman: ‘Radio Soul’
Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free’
Eels: ‘Eels Time!’
Goat Girl: ‘Below The Waste’
Marina Allen: ‘Eight Pointed Star’
Orlando Weeks: ‘Loja’
Pedro The Lion: ‘Santa Cruz’
Strand Of Oaks: ‘Miracle Focus’
14 giugno 2024
Been Stellar: ‘Scream From New York’
Cola: ‘The Gloss’
Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
James Vincent McMorrow: ‘Wide Open, Horses’
John Cale: ‘Poptical Illusion’
John Grant: ‘The Art Of The Lie’
Mike Lindsay: ‘Supershapes Volume 1’
Moby: ‘Always Centered At Night’
The Decemberists: ‘As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again’
21 giugno 2024
Emiliana Torrini: ‘Miss Flower’
Pond: ‘Strung!’