I dischi del weekend, con King Hannah, Bat For Lashes e Maya Hawke

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. King Hannah: ‘Big Swimmer’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://kinghannah.bandcamp.com/album/big-swimmer">Big Swimmer by King Hannah</a>

2. Bat For Lashes: ‘The Dream Of Delphi’

Dream-pop



3. Beak>: ‘>>>>’

Krautrock

<a href="https://beak.bandcamp.com/album/--3">>>>> by BEAK></a>

4. Maya Hawke: ‘Chaos Angel’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://mayahawke.bandcamp.com/album/chaos-angel">Chaos Angel by Maya Hawke</a>

5. Bad Nerves: ‘Still Nervous’

Garage-punk



6. Bernard Butler: ‘Good Grief’

Art-folk

<a href="https://goodgrieffolk.bandcamp.com/album/good-grief-explicit">Good Grief [Explicit] by Bernard Butler</a>

7. +/-: ‘Further Afield’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://plusminusnyc.bandcamp.com/album/further-afield">Further Afield by +/- {Plus/Minus}</a>

8. Richard Hawley: ‘In This City They Call You Love’

Art-rockabilly



9. Idaho: ‘Lapse’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://idaho.bandcamp.com/album/lapse">Lapse by IDAHO</a>

10. Buffalo Tom: ‘Jump Rope’

Folk-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Crowded House, Willie Nelson, Richard Thompson, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy with Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, The Marías, Anastasia Coope, Niamh Regan, The Gluts, Half Waif (EP), Ghostpoet (EP).