I dischi del weekend, con King Hannah, Bat For Lashes e Maya Hawke

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. King Hannah: ‘Big Swimmer’
Alt-folk
2. Bat For Lashes: ‘The Dream Of Delphi’
Dream-pop
3. Beak>: ‘>>>>’
Krautrock
4. Maya Hawke: ‘Chaos Angel’
Indie-folk
5. Bad Nerves: ‘Still Nervous’
Garage-punk
6. Bernard Butler: ‘Good Grief’
Art-folk
7. +/-: ‘Further Afield’
Alt-rock
8. Richard Hawley: ‘In This City They Call You Love’
Art-rockabilly
9. Idaho: ‘Lapse’
Alt-rock
10. Buffalo Tom: ‘Jump Rope’
Folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Crowded House, Willie Nelson, Richard Thompson, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy with Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, The Marías, Anastasia Coope, Niamh Regan, The Gluts, Half Waif (EP), Ghostpoet (EP).