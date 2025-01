I dischi di oggi, con Sun Kil Moon, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy e la nuova band di Ty Segall

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Freckle: ‘Freckle’

Psych-pop/rock

Freckle by Freckle

2. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: ‘The Purple Brid’

Country-folk

The Purple Bird by Bonnie “Prince” Billy

3. Sun Kil Moon: ‘All The Artists’

Slow-folk



4. Decius: ‘Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience)’

Indie-house

Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience) by DECIUS

5. Gus Englehorn: ‘The Hornbook’

Avant-pop

The Hornbook by Gus Englehorn

6. Everyone Says Hi: ‘Everyone Says Hi’

Indie-pop



7. The Laughing Chimes: ‘Whispers In The Speech Machine’

Jangle-pop

Whispers in the Speech Machine by The Laughing Chimes

8. Maribou State: ‘Hallucinating Love’

Chill-pop

Hallucinating Love by Maribou State

9. L.S. Dunes: ‘Violet’

Alt-rock

Violet by L.S. Dunes

10. Circa Waves: ‘Death & Love, Pt. 1’

Brit-rock