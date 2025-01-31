I dischi di oggi, con Sun Kil Moon, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy e la nuova band di Ty Segall

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Freckle: ‘Freckle’
Psych-pop/rock
2. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: ‘The Purple Brid’
Country-folk
3. Sun Kil Moon: ‘All The Artists’
Slow-folk
4. Decius: ‘Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience)’
Indie-house
5. Gus Englehorn: ‘The Hornbook’
Avant-pop
6. Everyone Says Hi: ‘Everyone Says Hi’
Indie-pop
7. The Laughing Chimes: ‘Whispers In The Speech Machine’
Jangle-pop
8. Maribou State: ‘Hallucinating Love’
Chill-pop
9. L.S. Dunes: ‘Violet’
Alt-rock
10. Circa Waves: ‘Death & Love, Pt. 1’
Brit-rock