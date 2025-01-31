I dischi di oggi, con Sun Kil Moon, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy e la nuova band di Ty Segall

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Freckle: ‘Freckle’

Psych-pop/rock

<a href="https://freckledfreckles.bandcamp.com/album/freckle">Freckle by Freckle</a>

2. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy: ‘The Purple Brid’

Country-folk

<a href="https://bonnieprincebilly.bandcamp.com/album/the-purple-bird">The Purple Bird by Bonnie “Prince” Billy</a>

3. Sun Kil Moon: ‘All The Artists’

Slow-folk



4. Decius: ‘Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience)’

Indie-house

<a href="https://decius.bandcamp.com/album/decius-vol-ii-splendour-obedience">Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience) by DECIUS</a>

5. Gus Englehorn: ‘The Hornbook’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://gusenglehorn.bandcamp.com/album/the-hornbook-2">The Hornbook by Gus Englehorn</a>

6. Everyone Says Hi: ‘Everyone Says Hi’

Indie-pop



7. The Laughing Chimes: ‘Whispers In The Speech Machine’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://thelaughingchimes.bandcamp.com/album/whispers-in-the-speech-machine">Whispers in the Speech Machine by The Laughing Chimes</a>

8. Maribou State: ‘Hallucinating Love’

Chill-pop

<a href="https://mariboustate.bandcamp.com/album/hallucinating-love">Hallucinating Love by Maribou State</a>

9. L.S. Dunes: ‘Violet’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://lsdunes.bandcamp.com/album/violet">Violet by L.S. Dunes</a>

10. Circa Waves: ‘Death & Love, Pt. 1’

Brit-rock

