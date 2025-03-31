LE ULTIME

I dischi in arrivo ad aprile 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 aprile 2025

Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’

Craig Finn: ‘Aways Been’

Dirty Projectors & Stargaze: ‘Song Of The Earth’

Djo: ‘The Crux’


Florist: ‘Jellywish’

L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’

Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’

Pachinko: ‘Ginkgo’

Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’

Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’


11 aprile 2025

Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’

Cold Specks: ‘Light for the Midnight’

Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’

OK Go: ‘And The Adjacent Possible’


Real Lies: ‘We Will Annihilate Your Enemies’

Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’


18 aprile 2025

Julien Baker & Torres: ‘Send A Prayer My Way’

Melvins: ‘Tunderball’

Tunde Adebpimpe: ‘Three Black Boltz’

25 aprile 2025

Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’

Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’

Goose: ‘Everything Must Go’


Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’


Rialto: ‘Neon & Ghost Signs’


Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’


Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’

Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’


Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’


