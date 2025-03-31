I dischi in arrivo ad aprile 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

4 aprile 2025

Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/forever-howlong">Forever Howlong by Black Country, New Road</a>

Craig Finn: ‘Aways Been’

<a href="https://craigfinn.bandcamp.com/album/always-been">Always Been by Craig Finn</a>

Dirty Projectors & Stargaze: ‘Song Of The Earth’

<a href="https://dirtyprojectors.bandcamp.com/album/song-of-the-earth">Song Of The Earth by David Longstreth / Dirty Projectors / s t a r g a z e</a>

Djo: ‘The Crux’





Florist: ‘Jellywish’

<a href="https://florist.bandcamp.com/album/jellywish">Jellywish by Florist</a>

L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’

<a href="https://lawitches.bandcamp.com/album/doggod">DOGGOD by L.A. WITCH</a>

Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’

<a href="https://mommaband.bandcamp.com/album/welcome-to-my-blue-sky">Welcome to My Blue Sky by Momma</a>

Pachinko: ‘Ginkgo’

<a href="https://panchiko.bandcamp.com/album/ginkgo">Ginkgo by Panchiko</a>

Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’

<a href="https://scowl831.bandcamp.com/album/are-we-all-angels">Are We All Angels by Scowl</a>

Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’





11 aprile 2025

Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’

<a href="https://boniver.bandcamp.com/album/sable-fable">SABLE, fABLE by Bon Iver</a>

Cold Specks: ‘Light for the Midnight’

<a href="https://coldspecks.bandcamp.com/album/light-for-the-midnight">Light for the Midnight by Cold Specks</a>

Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’

<a href="https://mamalarky.bandcamp.com/album/hex-key">Hex Key by Mamalarky</a>

OK Go: ‘And The Adjacent Possible’





Real Lies: ‘We Will Annihilate Your Enemies’

<a href="https://real-lies.bandcamp.com/album/we-will-annihilate-our-enemies">We Will Annihilate Our Enemies by Real Lies</a>

Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’





18 aprile 2025

Julien Baker & Torres: ‘Send A Prayer My Way’

<a href="https://julienbakerandtorres.bandcamp.com/album/send-a-prayer-my-way">Send A Prayer My Way by Julien Baker & TORRES</a>

Melvins: ‘Tunderball’

<a href="https://melvinsofficial.bandcamp.com/album/thunderball">Thunderball by Melvins</a>

Tunde Adebpimpe: ‘Three Black Boltz’

<a href="https://tundeadebimpe.bandcamp.com/album/thee-black-boltz">Thee Black Boltz by Tunde Adebimpe</a>

25 aprile 2025

Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’

<a href="https://beachbunny.bandcamp.com/album/tunnel-vision">Tunnel Vision by Beach Bunny</a>

Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’

<a href="https://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/noble-and-godlike-in-ruin">Noble and Godlike in Ruin by Deerhoof</a>

Goose: ‘Everything Must Go’





Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’





Rialto: ‘Neon & Ghost Signs’





Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’





Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’

<a href="https://sunflowerbean.bandcamp.com/album/mortal-primetime">Mortal Primetime by Sunflower Bean</a>

Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’





Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’



