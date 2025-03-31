I dischi in arrivo ad aprile 2025

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
4 aprile 2025
Black Country, New Road: ‘Forever Howlong’
Craig Finn: ‘Aways Been’
Dirty Projectors & Stargaze: ‘Song Of The Earth’
Djo: ‘The Crux’
Florist: ‘Jellywish’
L.A. Witch: ‘Doggod’
Momma: ‘Welcome To My Blue Sky’
Pachinko: ‘Ginkgo’
Scowl: ‘Are We All Angels’
Sleigh Bells: ‘Bunky Becky Birthday Boy’
11 aprile 2025
Bon Iver: ‘Sable, Fable’
Cold Specks: ‘Light for the Midnight’
Mamalarky: ‘Hex Key’
OK Go: ‘And The Adjacent Possible’
Real Lies: ‘We Will Annihilate Your Enemies’
Spin Doctors: ‘Face Full Of Cake’
18 aprile 2025
Julien Baker & Torres: ‘Send A Prayer My Way’
Melvins: ‘Tunderball’
Tunde Adebpimpe: ‘Three Black Boltz’
25 aprile 2025
Beach Bunny: ‘Tunnel Vision’
Deerhof: ‘Noble And Godlike In Ruin’
Goose: ‘Everything Must Go’
Patrick Wolf: ‘Crying The Neck’
Rialto: ‘Neon & Ghost Signs’
Stereophonics: ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’
Sunflower Bean: ‘Mortal Primetime’
Tennis: ‘Face Down In The Garden’
Viagra Boys: ‘Viagr Aboys’