I dischi in uscita all’indomani di Ferragosto

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Horse Jumper Of Love: ‘Disaster Trick’
Slowcore

2. Pom Poko: ‘Champion’
Indie-pop

3. Wishy: ‘Triple Seven’
Emo-gaze

4. Hamish Hawk: ‘A Firmer Hand’
Post-punk

5. Charly Bliss: ‘Forever’
Power-pop

6. Hank May: ‘Tails And Trails’
Bedroom-pop

7. Rosie Lowe: ‘Lover, Other’
Sophisti-pop

8. Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’
Country-soul

9. Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’
Electro-pop

10. Blind Pilot: ‘In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain’
Indie-folk

 

