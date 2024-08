I dischi in uscita all’indomani di Ferragosto

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Horse Jumper Of Love: ‘Disaster Trick’

Slowcore

2. Pom Poko: ‘Champion’

Indie-pop

3. Wishy: ‘Triple Seven’

Emo-gaze

4. Hamish Hawk: ‘A Firmer Hand’

Post-punk



5. Charly Bliss: ‘Forever’

Power-pop

6. Hank May: ‘Tails And Trails’

Bedroom-pop

7. Rosie Lowe: ‘Lover, Other’

Sophisti-pop

8. Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’

Country-soul



9. Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’

Electro-pop