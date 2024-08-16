I dischi in uscita all’indomani di Ferragosto

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Horse Jumper Of Love: ‘Disaster Trick’
Slowcore
2. Pom Poko: ‘Champion’
Indie-pop
3. Wishy: ‘Triple Seven’
Emo-gaze
4. Hamish Hawk: ‘A Firmer Hand’
Post-punk
5. Charly Bliss: ‘Forever’
Power-pop
6. Hank May: ‘Tails And Trails’
Bedroom-pop
7. Rosie Lowe: ‘Lover, Other’
Sophisti-pop
8. Ray LaMontagne: ‘Long Way Home’
Country-soul
9. Foster The People: ‘Paradise State Of Mind’
Electro-pop
10. Blind Pilot: ‘In The Shadow Of The Holy Mountain’
Indie-folk