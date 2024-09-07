I dischi in uscita questo weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’
Synth-punk
2. MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’
Alt-folk/rock
3. Midwife: ‘No Depression In Heaven’
Slowcore
4. Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’
Psych/dream-rock
5. Suuns: ‘The Breaks’
Art-rock
6. Okay Kaya: ‘Oh My God – That’s so Me’
Sophisti-pop
7. The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’
Psych-folk/rock
8. Jon Spencer: ‘Sick Of Being Sick’
Blues-punk
9. God Is An Astronaut: ‘Embers’
Post-rock
10. Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’
Indie-pop/rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Gilmour, Oscar Lang, Knitting, Dummy, Molchat Doma, Tall Juan, Peel Dream Magazine, Toro Y Moi, Rex Orange County, The The, Blink 182, Boston Manor, The Dead Dasies, The Dare, Sarah Kinsley, The Crane Wives, Fcukers (EP), Human Interest (EP).