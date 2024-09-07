I dischi in uscita questo weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’

Synth-punk

<a href="https://fatdogfatdogfatdog.bandcamp.com/album/woof">WOOF. by Fat Dog</a>

2. MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’

Alt-folk/rock

<a href="https://mjlenderman.bandcamp.com/album/manning-fireworks">Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman</a>

3. Midwife: ‘No Depression In Heaven’

Slowcore

<a href="https://midwifemusic.com/album/no-depression-in-heaven">No Depression in Heaven by Midwife</a>

4. Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’

Psych/dream-rock

<a href="https://mercuryrev.bandcamp.com/album/born-horses">Born Horses by Mercury Rev</a>

5. Suuns: ‘The Breaks’

Art-rock

<a href="https://suuns.bandcamp.com/album/the-breaks">The Breaks by SUUNS</a>

6. Okay Kaya: ‘Oh My God – That’s so Me’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://okaykaya.bandcamp.com/album/oh-my-god-thats-so-me">Oh My God – That’s So Me by Okay Kaya</a>

7. The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’

Psych-folk/rock

<a href="https://theheavyheavy.bandcamp.com/album/one-of-a-kind">One Of A Kind by The Heavy Heavy</a>

8. Jon Spencer: ‘Sick Of Being Sick’

Blues-punk

<a href="https://jonspencer.bandcamp.com/album/sick-of-being-sick">Sick of Being Sick! by Jon Spencer</a>

9. God Is An Astronaut: ‘Embers’

Post-rock

<a href="https://godisanastronaut.com/album/embers">Embers by GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT</a>

10. Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’

Indie-pop/rock

<a href="https://hinds.bandcamp.com/album/viva-hinds">VIVA HINDS by Hinds</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Gilmour, Oscar Lang, Knitting, Dummy, Molchat Doma, Tall Juan, Peel Dream Magazine, Toro Y Moi, Rex Orange County, The The, Blink 182, Boston Manor, The Dead Dasies, The Dare, Sarah Kinsley, The Crane Wives, Fcukers (EP), Human Interest (EP).