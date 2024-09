I dischi in uscita questo weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’

Synth-punk

WOOF. by Fat Dog

2. MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’

Alt-folk/rock

Manning Fireworks by MJ Lenderman

3. Midwife: ‘No Depression In Heaven’

Slowcore

No Depression in Heaven by Midwife

4. Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’

Psych/dream-rock

Born Horses by Mercury Rev

5. Suuns: ‘The Breaks’

Art-rock

The Breaks by SUUNS

6. Okay Kaya: ‘Oh My God – That’s so Me’

Sophisti-pop

Oh My God – That’s So Me by Okay Kaya

7. The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’

Psych-folk/rock

One Of A Kind by The Heavy Heavy

8. Jon Spencer: ‘Sick Of Being Sick’

Blues-punk

Sick of Being Sick! by Jon Spencer

9. God Is An Astronaut: ‘Embers’

Post-rock

Embers by GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT

10. Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’

Indie-pop/rock

VIVA HINDS by Hinds

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Gilmour, Oscar Lang, Knitting, Dummy, Molchat Doma, Tall Juan, Peel Dream Magazine, Toro Y Moi, Rex Orange County, The The, Blink 182, Boston Manor, The Dead Dasies, The Dare, Sarah Kinsley, The Crane Wives, Fcukers (EP), Human Interest (EP).