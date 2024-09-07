I dischi in uscita questo weekend

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Fat Dog: ‘Woof.’
Synth-punk

2. MJ Lenderman: ‘Manning Fireworks’
Alt-folk/rock

3. Midwife: ‘No Depression In Heaven’
Slowcore

4. Mercury Rev: ‘Born Horses’
Psych/dream-rock

5. Suuns: ‘The Breaks’
Art-rock

6. Okay Kaya: ‘Oh My God – That’s so Me’
Sophisti-pop

7. The Heavy Heavy: ‘One Of A Kind’
Psych-folk/rock

8. Jon Spencer: ‘Sick Of Being Sick’
Blues-punk

9. God Is An Astronaut: ‘Embers’
Post-rock

10. Hinds: ‘Viva Hinds’
Indie-pop/rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: David Gilmour, Oscar Lang, Knitting, Dummy, Molchat Doma, Tall Juan, Peel Dream Magazine, Toro Y Moi, Rex Orange County, The The, Blink 182, Boston Manor, The Dead Dasies, The Dare, Sarah Kinsley, The Crane Wives, Fcukers (EP), Human Interest (EP).

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario