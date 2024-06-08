I dischi usciti nel secondo weekend di giugno

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Goat Girl: ‘Below The Waste’

Post-punk

<a href="https://goatgirl.bandcamp.com/album/below-the-waste">Below The Waste by Goat Girl</a>

2. Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://bonnylighthorseman.bandcamp.com/album/keep-me-on-your-mind-see-you-free">“Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free” by Bonny Light Horseman</a>

3. Orlando Weeks: ‘Loja’

Indie-pop



4. Eels: ‘Eels Time!’

Alt-rock



5. Pedro The Lion: ‘Santa Cruz’

Slowcore

<a href="https://pedrothelion.bandcamp.com/album/santa-cruz">Santa Cruz by Pedro the Lion</a>

6. Man Man: ‘Carrot On Strings’

Soft-rock

<a href="https://manmanbandband.bandcamp.com/album/carrot-on-strings">Carrot On Strings by Man Man</a>

7. Swim Deep: ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’

Brit-pop



8. Aurora: ‘What Happened To The Heart?’

Electro-pop

9. Alfie Templeman: ‘Radiosoul’

Indie-soul

<a href="https://alfietempleman.bandcamp.com/album/radiosoul">Radiosoul by Alfie Templeman</a>

10. Marina Allen: ‘Eight Pointed Star’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://marinagallen.bandcamp.com/album/eight-pointed-star">Eight Pointed Star by Marina Allen</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Charli XCX, Peggy Gou, Bon Jovi, Royal Republic, Strand Of Oaks, Kelley Stoltz, Amanda Bergman, Rose Hotel, Rarity, Lølø, Bar Italia (EP).