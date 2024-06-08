I dischi usciti nel secondo weekend di giugno

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Goat Girl: ‘Below The Waste’
Post-punk

2. Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free’
Indie-folk

3. Orlando Weeks: ‘Loja’
Indie-pop

4. Eels: ‘Eels Time!’
Alt-rock

5. Pedro The Lion: ‘Santa Cruz’
Slowcore

6. Man Man: ‘Carrot On Strings’
Soft-rock

7. Swim Deep: ‘There’s A Big Star Outside’
Brit-pop

8. Aurora: ‘What Happened To The Heart?’
Electro-pop

9. Alfie Templeman: ‘Radiosoul’
Indie-soul

10. Marina Allen: ‘Eight Pointed Star’
Indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Charli XCX, Peggy Gou, Bon Jovi, Royal Republic, Strand Of Oaks, Kelley Stoltz, Amanda Bergman, Rose Hotel, Rarity, Lølø, Bar Italia (EP).

 

