I primi album del 2026: un po’ di cose di gennaio

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

9 gennaio 2026

Dry Cleaning: ‘Secret Love’

Jenny On Holiday: ‘Quicksand Heart’

Mon Rovîa: ‘Bloodline’

The Cribs: ‘Selling A Vibe’


16 gennaio 2026

Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’


DZ Deathrays: ‘Easing Out of Control’

Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’

Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’

Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’

Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’

23 gennaio 2026

The Paper Kites: ‘If You Go There, I Hope You Find It’


30 gennaio 2026

Cast: ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’


Demob Happy: ‘The Grown-Ups Are Talking’

Joyce Manor: ‘I Used To Go To This Bar’

Kula Shaker: ‘Wormslayer’


Lapêche: ‘Autotelic’

The Molotovs: ‘Wasted On Youth’


Tyler Ballgame: ‘For The First Time, Again’

Whitelands: ‘Sunlight Echoes’

Yumi Zouma: ‘No Love Lost To Kindness’

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario