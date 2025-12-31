I primi album del 2026: un po’ di cose di gennaio

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
9 gennaio 2026
Dry Cleaning: ‘Secret Love’
Jenny On Holiday: ‘Quicksand Heart’
Mon Rovîa: ‘Bloodline’
The Cribs: ‘Selling A Vibe’
16 gennaio 2026
Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’
DZ Deathrays: ‘Easing Out of Control’
Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’
Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’
Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’
Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’
23 gennaio 2026
The Paper Kites: ‘If You Go There, I Hope You Find It’
30 gennaio 2026
Cast: ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’
Demob Happy: ‘The Grown-Ups Are Talking’
Joyce Manor: ‘I Used To Go To This Bar’
Kula Shaker: ‘Wormslayer’
Lapêche: ‘Autotelic’
The Molotovs: ‘Wasted On Youth’
Tyler Ballgame: ‘For The First Time, Again’
Whitelands: ‘Sunlight Echoes’
Yumi Zouma: ‘No Love Lost To Kindness’