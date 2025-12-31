I primi album del 2026: un po’ di cose di gennaio

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

9 gennaio 2026

Dry Cleaning: ‘Secret Love’

<a href="https://drycleaning.bandcamp.com/album/secret-love">Secret Love by Dry Cleaning</a>

Jenny On Holiday: ‘Quicksand Heart’

<a href="https://jennyonholiday.bandcamp.com/album/quicksand-heart">Quicksand Heart by Jenny on Holiday</a>

Mon Rovîa: ‘Bloodline’

<a href="https://monroviaboy.bandcamp.com/album/bloodline">Bloodline by Mon Rovîa</a>

The Cribs: ‘Selling A Vibe’





16 gennaio 2026

Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Valentine’





DZ Deathrays: ‘Easing Out of Control’

<a href="https://dzdeathrays.bandcamp.com/album/easing-out-of-control">Easing Out Of Control by DZ DEATHRAYS</a>

Langhorne Slim: ‘The Dreamin’ Kind’

<a href="https://langhorne-slim.bandcamp.com/album/the-dreamin-kind">The Dreamin’ Kind by Langhorne Slim</a>

Sassy 009: ‘Dreamer+’

<a href="https://sassy009.bandcamp.com/album/dreamer-3">Dreamer+ by Sassy 009</a>

Sleaford Mods: ‘The Demise Of Planet X’

<a href="https://sleafordmods.bandcamp.com/album/the-demise-of-planet-x">The Demise of Planet X by Sleaford Mods</a>

Together Pangea: ‘Eat Myself’

<a href="https://togetherpangea.bandcamp.com/album/eat-myself">Eat Myself by Together Pangea</a>

23 gennaio 2026

The Paper Kites: ‘If You Go There, I Hope You Find It’





30 gennaio 2026

Cast: ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’





Demob Happy: ‘The Grown-Ups Are Talking’

<a href="https://demobhappy.bandcamp.com/album/the-grown-ups-are-talking">The Grown-Ups Are Talking by Demob Happy</a>

Joyce Manor: ‘I Used To Go To This Bar’

<a href="https://joycemanor.bandcamp.com/album/i-used-to-go-to-this-bar">I Used To Go To This Bar by Joyce Manor</a>

Kula Shaker: ‘Wormslayer’





Lapêche: ‘Autotelic’

<a href="https://lapecheband.bandcamp.com/album/autotelic">Autotelic by LAPÊCHE</a>

The Molotovs: ‘Wasted On Youth’



Tyler Ballgame: ‘For The First Time, Again’

<a href="https://tylerballgame.bandcamp.com/album/for-the-first-time-again">For The First Time, Again by Tyler Ballgame</a>

Whitelands: ‘Sunlight Echoes’

<a href="https://whitelands.bandcamp.com/album/sunlight-echoes">Sunlight Echoes by Whitelands</a>

Yumi Zouma: ‘No Love Lost To Kindness’

<a href="https://yumizouma.bandcamp.com/album/no-love-lost-to-kindness">No Love Lost to Kindness by Yumi Zouma</a>