I primi dischi dell’anno nuovo, tra cui Franz Ferdinand e Lambrini Girls

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lambrini Girls: ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://lambrinigirlsband.bandcamp.com/album/who-let-the-dogs-out">Who Let The Dogs Out by Lambrini Girls</a>

2. Franz Ferdinand: ‘The Human Fear’

Brit-pop

<a href="https://franzferdinand.bandcamp.com/album/the-human-fear">The Human Fear by Franz Ferdinand</a>

3. Ethel Cain: ‘Perverts’

Experimental-folk

4. Zzzahara: ‘Spiral Your Way Out’

Slacker-pop

<a href="https://zzzahara.bandcamp.com/album/spiral-your-way-out">Spiral Your Way Out by zzzahara</a>

5. Early James: ‘Medium Raw’

Country-blues

<a href="https://earlyjamesandthelatest.bandcamp.com/album/medium-raw">Medium Raw by Early James</a>

6. Tremonti: ‘The End Will Show Us How’

Hard-rock

<a href="https://tremonti.bandcamp.com/album/the-end-will-show-us-how">The End Will Show Us How by Tremonti</a>

7. Skinner: ‘New Waave Vaudeville’

No Wave

<a href="https://skinner97.bandcamp.com/album/new-wave-vaudeville">New Wave Vaudeville by Skinner</a>

8. Ringo Starr: ‘Look Up’

Country-folk (cover)



9. Brigid Mae Powers: ‘Songs For You’

Folk-rock (cover)

<a href="https://brigidmaepower.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-you">Songs for You by Brigid Mae Power</a>