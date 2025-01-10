LE ULTIME

I primi dischi dell’anno nuovo, tra cui Franz Ferdinand e Lambrini Girls

Scritto il
Pubblicato inNews Uscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Lambrini Girls: ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’
Garage-punk

2. Franz Ferdinand: ‘The Human Fear’
Brit-pop

3. Ethel Cain: ‘Perverts’
Experimental-folk

4. Zzzahara: ‘Spiral Your Way Out’
Slacker-pop

5. Early James: ‘Medium Raw’
Country-blues

6. Tremonti: ‘The End Will Show Us How’
Hard-rock

7. Skinner: ‘New Waave Vaudeville’
No Wave

8. Ringo Starr: ‘Look Up’
Country-folk (cover)

9. Brigid Mae Powers: ‘Songs For You’
Folk-rock (cover)

10. Bridget Hayden And The Apparitions: ‘Cold Blows In The Rain’
Tradtional-folk (cover)

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario