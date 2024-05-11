I ritorni di Arab Strap, Les Savy Fav e Kings Of Leon tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Arab Strap: ‘I’m Totally Fine With It 👍 Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore 👍’
Alt-rock

2. Amen Dunes: ‘Death Jokes’
Electro-rock

3. Big Special: ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues’
Rap-punk

4. Les Savy Fav: ‘Oui, LSF’
Art-punk

5. Kings Of Leon: ‘Can We Please Have Fun’
Southern-rock

6. Dehd: ‘Poetry’
College-rock

7. How To Dress Well: ‘I Am Toward You’
Sophisti-pop

8. Villagers: ‘That Golden Time’
Art-folk

9. Douglas Dare: ‘Omni’
Electro-pop

10. Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Cape Forestier’
Folk-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: A.G. Cook, Incubus, Orville Peck (EP), Mick Harvey, Hot Water Music, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, Shannon & The Clams, Myriam Gendron.

 

