I ritorni di Arab Strap, Les Savy Fav e Kings Of Leon tra i dischi usciti nel weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Arab Strap: ‘I’m Totally Fine With It 👍 Don’t Give A Fuck Anymore 👍’
Alt-rock
2. Amen Dunes: ‘Death Jokes’
Electro-rock
3. Big Special: ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues’
Rap-punk
4. Les Savy Fav: ‘Oui, LSF’
Art-punk
5. Kings Of Leon: ‘Can We Please Have Fun’
Southern-rock
6. Dehd: ‘Poetry’
College-rock
7. How To Dress Well: ‘I Am Toward You’
Sophisti-pop
8. Villagers: ‘That Golden Time’
Art-folk
9. Douglas Dare: ‘Omni’
Electro-pop
10. Angus & Julia Stone: ‘Cape Forestier’
Folk-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: A.G. Cook, Incubus, Orville Peck (EP), Mick Harvey, Hot Water Music, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, Shannon & The Clams, Myriam Gendron.