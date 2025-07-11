Il sophomore delle Wet Leg, e tornano Swell Season e Allo Darlin’

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Wet Leg: ‘Moisturizer’
Power-pop
2. The Swell Season: ‘Forward’
Chamber-folk
3. Allo Darlin’: ‘Bright Nights’
Indie-pop
4. Gwenno: ‘Utopia’
Art-pop
5. Goon: ‘Dream 3’
Alt-rock
6. Olafur Arnalds & Talos: ‘A Dawning’
Ambient-pop
7. Half Japanese: ‘Adventure’
Slacker-rock
8. Mike Polizze: ‘Around Sound’
Alt-country
9. Mark Stewart: ‘The Fateful Simmetry’
Post-punk
10. Gina Birch: ‘I Thought I’d Live Forever’
Art-rock