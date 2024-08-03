Jack White, Smashing Pumpkins, X e David Lynch tra i dischi del weekend

Scritto il

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘No Name’
Blues-rock

2. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’
Jangle-pop

3. Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’
Power-pop

4. Why?: ‘The Well I Fell Into’
Alt-pop

5. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’
Alt-rock

6. Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’
Baroque-pop

7. X: ‘Smoke And Fiction’
Punk-rock

8. 86TVs: ‘86TVs’
Brit-rock

9. Retail Drugs: ‘I Love You So!’
Noise-rock

10. Blood: ‘Loving You Backwards’
Alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orville Peck (cover), Moses Sumney (EP), Meshell Ndegoncello, Blues Pills, Simon Fisher Turner, Fanning Dempsey National Park.

 

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario