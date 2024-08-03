Jack White, Smashing Pumpkins, X e David Lynch tra i dischi del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Jack White: ‘No Name’
Blues-rock
2. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’
Jangle-pop
3. Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’
Power-pop
4. Why?: ‘The Well I Fell Into’
Alt-pop
5. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’
Alt-rock
6. Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’
Baroque-pop
7. X: ‘Smoke And Fiction’
Punk-rock
8. 86TVs: ‘86TVs’
Brit-rock
9. Retail Drugs: ‘I Love You So!’
Noise-rock
10. Blood: ‘Loving You Backwards’
Alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orville Peck (cover), Moses Sumney (EP), Meshell Ndegoncello, Blues Pills, Simon Fisher Turner, Fanning Dempsey National Park.