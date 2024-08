Jack White, Smashing Pumpkins, X e David Lynch tra i dischi del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘No Name’

Blues-rock



2. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’

Jangle-pop

The Future Is Our Way Out by Brigitte Calls Me Baby

3. Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’

Power-pop

Still Willing by Personal Trainer

4. Why?: ‘The Well I Fell Into’

Alt-pop

The Well I Fell Into by WHY?

5. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’

Alt-rock



6. Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’

Baroque-pop

Cellophane Memories by Chrystabell & David Lynch

7. X: ‘Smoke And Fiction’

Punk-rock

Smoke & Fiction by X

8. 86TVs: ‘86TVs’

Brit-rock

86TVs by 86TVs

9. Retail Drugs: ‘I Love You So!’

Noise-rock

i love you so ! by Retail Drugs

10. Blood: ‘Loving You Backwards’

Alt-rock

Loving You Backwards by Blood

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orville Peck (cover), Moses Sumney (EP), Meshell Ndegoncello, Blues Pills, Simon Fisher Turner, Fanning Dempsey National Park.