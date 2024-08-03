Jack White, Smashing Pumpkins, X e David Lynch tra i dischi del weekend

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Jack White: ‘No Name’

Blues-rock



2. Brigitte Calls Me Baby: ‘The Future Is Our Way Out’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://brigittecallsmebaby.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-is-our-way-out">The Future Is Our Way Out by Brigitte Calls Me Baby</a>

3. Personal Trainer: ‘Still Willing’

Power-pop

<a href="https://personaltrainer.bandcamp.com/album/still-willing">Still Willing by Personal Trainer</a>

4. Why?: ‘The Well I Fell Into’

Alt-pop

<a href="https://whywithaquestionmark.bandcamp.com/album/the-well-i-fell-into">The Well I Fell Into by WHY?</a>

5. The Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’

Alt-rock



6. Chrystabell & David Lynch: ‘Cellophane Memories’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://chrystabellmusic.bandcamp.com/album/cellophane-memories">Cellophane Memories by Chrystabell & David Lynch</a>

7. X: ‘Smoke And Fiction’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://xtheband.bandcamp.com/album/smoke-fiction">Smoke & Fiction by X</a>

8. 86TVs: ‘86TVs’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://86tvsband.bandcamp.com/album/86tvs">86TVs by 86TVs</a>

9. Retail Drugs: ‘I Love You So!’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://candlepinrecords.bandcamp.com/album/i-love-you-so">i love you so ! by Retail Drugs</a>

10. Blood: ‘Loving You Backwards’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://bloodatx.bandcamp.com/album/loving-you-backwards">Loving You Backwards by Blood</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Orville Peck (cover), Moses Sumney (EP), Meshell Ndegoncello, Blues Pills, Simon Fisher Turner, Fanning Dempsey National Park.