La settimana dei nuovi di Geese e Sprints

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Geese: ‘Getting Killed’

Art-rock

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/getting-killed">Getting Killed by Geese</a>

2. Sprints: ‘All That Is Over’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/all-that-is-over-bandcamp-exclusive-bonus-edition">All That Is Over (Bandcamp Exclusive Bonus Edition) by SPRINTS</a>

3. Cate Le Bon: ‘Michelangelo Dying’

Baroque-pop

<a href="https://catelebon.bandcamp.com/album/michelangelo-dying">Michelangelo Dying by Cate Le Bon</a>

4. Jeff Tweedy: ‘Twilight Override’

Alt-country

<a href="https://jefftweedy.bandcamp.com/album/twilight-override">Twilight Override by Jeff Tweedy</a>

5. Bright Eyes: ‘Kids Table’ EP

Alt-folk

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/kids-table">Kids Table by Bright Eyes</a>

6. Emma Pollock: ‘Begging The Night To Take Hold’

Alt-folk/rock

<a href="https://emmapollock.bandcamp.com/album/begging-the-night-to-take-hold">Begging The Night To Take Hold by Emma Pollock</a>

7. Neko Case: ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://nekocaseofficial.bandcamp.com/album/neon-grey-midnight-green">Neon Grey Midnight Green by Neko Case</a>

8. Emily Yacina: ‘Veilfall’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://emilyyacina.bandcamp.com/album/veilfall">Veilfall by Emily Yacina</a>

9. Night Tapes: ‘Portals//Polrities’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://nighttapesmusic.bandcamp.com/album/portals-polarities">portals//polarities by Night Tapes</a>

10. Purity Ring: ‘Purity Ring’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://purityringthing.bandcamp.com/album/purity-ring-2">Purity Ring by Purity Ring</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Robert Plant, John Maus, Patrick Watson, Sloan, Sam Prekop, Tom Skinner, Automatic, Kathryn Williams, Coach Party, Marcus King, White Reaper, Daffo, The Cords, Hunny, Hardy, Quad90, Stealing Sheep, Xexa.