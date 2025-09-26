La settimana dei nuovi di Geese e Sprints

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Geese: ‘Getting Killed’
Art-rock

2. Sprints: ‘All That Is Over’
Garage-punk

3. Cate Le Bon: ‘Michelangelo Dying’
Baroque-pop

4. Jeff Tweedy: ‘Twilight Override’
Alt-country

5. Bright Eyes: ‘Kids Table’ EP
Alt-folk

6. Emma Pollock: ‘Begging The Night To Take Hold’
Alt-folk/rock

7. Neko Case: ‘Neon Grey Midnight Green’
Folk-rock

8. Emily Yacina: ‘Veilfall’
Indie-pop

9. Night Tapes: ‘Portals//Polrities’
Dream-pop

10. Purity Ring: ‘Purity Ring’
Electro-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Robert Plant, John Maus, Patrick Watson, Sloan, Sam Prekop, Tom Skinner, Automatic, Kathryn Williams, Coach Party, Marcus King, White Reaper, Daffo, The Cords, Hunny, Hardy, Quad90, Stealing Sheep, Xexa.

 

